Glenwood drops heartbreaker in OT to Roosevelt, 16-10

On the road Friday evening on a cold, blustery night in Johnstown for a tilt with the Roosevelt Roughriders, the Glenwood Springs Demons football team dropped a heartbreaking 16-10 decision in overtime after coming back from a 10-7 deficit in the second half.

Glenwood started fast on a night in which the temperature dropped into the low 40s as senior Wyatt Ewer took the opening kickoff back 68 yards deep into Roosevelt territory, setting up the Demon offense in great position.

The Demons took advantage as senior Miguel Herrera bulled his way into the end zone from 2 yards out just under 2 minutes into the game, giving Glenwood a 7-0 lead.

Roosevelt answered right back with a 22-yard field goal by Brecken Sawyer to make it a 7-3 game after one quarter of play.

Defensively, Glenwood forced 2 turnovers in the second quarter, recovering a fumble, and an interception by sophomore Garrett Dollahan, shutting down Roosevelt's offense. The Demons couldn't turn those turnovers into points though which cost them early in the third quarter as Roosevelt's Nick Wall raced 73 yards for a touchdown just 1 minute, 37 seconds into the second half, giving Roosevelt a 10-7 lead over the Demons.

Glenwood responded later in the third quarter, as standout senior Gavin Olson weaved his way 55 yards down the field for a highlight-reel run, setting up a 35-yard field goal by senior Sebastian Torres, knotting the game up at 10-10.

Late in the game, Glenwood found itself with a chance to take a 13-10 lead, but the Roughriders blocked Torres' field goal try, giving Roosevelt one more chance to win in regulation.

Olson was having none of that for the Demons though, as the senior made a spectacular interception with 47 seconds left in the game deep in his own territory, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Glenwood received the ball first, but the Demons were shut out, giving Roosevelt a chance to win the game. On the second play of overtime for the Roughriders, Wall raced around right end for the game-winning score, sending the Demons home in heartbreak.

The loss drops Glenwood Springs to 1-4 on the season. Olson rushed for 121 yards on 19 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Senior Luke Gair added 78 rushing yards on 17 carries (4.6 yards per carry).

Glenwood returns home next Friday at Stubler Memorial Field for its homecoming matchup with the Eagle Valley Devils, which also serves as the opening game in 3A Western Slope League play. Glenwood will also honor the 1978, 1980, and 2008 Demon football teams that Friday.