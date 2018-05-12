Glenwood falls to Golden, 12-1, in Region 8 playoffs

Traveling to Pueblo West High School Saturday afternoon for a 4A Region 8 playoff game against the Golden Demons, the Glenwood Springs Demons' baseball team fell behind early, and never recovered in a 12-1 loss to Golden, ending Glenwood's first playoff appearance since 2012 just one game in.

Junior starting pitcher Chano Gonzalez struggled on the mound in the first inning, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits, as Golden batted around in the inning to race out to a commanding 8-0 lead after one inning of play.

The Demons battled back to push a run across in the top of the second inning, as junior Kai Kanzer drove in sophomore Cole Houston, who walked and then scored on Kanzer's single, making it an 8-1 game.

Senior Davis Deaton came on in relief of Gonzalez in the second inning, recording a 1-2-3 inning for the Demons, striking out one, while inducing two groundballs to Gonzalez at short, who made two spectacular plays to record the outs at first.

Glenwood couldn't mount much offense after the first two innings, while Deaton couldn't hold off Golden in the third and fourth innings. Golden pushed across two runs each on four singles, making it a 12-1 game, later ending the game under the 10-run run in the fifth inning, sending Glenwood home.

Kanzer led the Demons with two hits on the day, while Deaton, senior Tyler Boyd, and sophomore Sam Fitzwilliams added one hit each. In three innings of work, Deaton allowed four runs on five hits, striking out three hitters.

The loss ends the Demons' season, in which they went 13-6 (10-2 4A Western Slope League) during the regular season.