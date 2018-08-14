Glenwood FC U19 wins Broomfield Shootout

Competing in the 2018 Broomfield Shootout Thursday-Sunday in Broomfield, the Glenwood FC U19 team, composed of players from Glenwood Springs High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain High School, Roaring Fork High School, Basalt High School, and Aspen High School won the tournament, going 3-1 in the three-day tournament under head coach Evan Seagel.

Glenwood FC outscored their opponents 12-5 in the tournament, and beat out teams from Kansas and the Metro Denver area for the tournament championship.

The U19 team defeated Sedgwick County (Kan.) on Friday by a score of 2-0, before then beating Real Colorado 6-1 and Broomfield Blast SC 01 3-1 on Saturday.

The U19 team fell to Broomfield Blast SC 00 3-1 on Saturday in the final game of the tournament, but locked up the tournament title by that point.

The team was composed of freshman through seniors from the area high schools, including a number of girls from the Glenwood varsity soccer team that reached the 4A state playoffs semifinals this spring.