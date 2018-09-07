Glenwood football falls to Harrison 14-6

The Glenwood Springs Demons made the long trip to Colorado Springs on Friday night to take on the Harrison Panthers and came up just short of their first victory of the season, dropping a hard-fought 14-6 decision in a mistake-filled game for both 3A teams.

Glenwood got off to a promising start in the game's initial stages when senior running back Gavin Olson broke through the Harrison line and raced past the Panther secondary for a 69-yard score with 10:22 left on the first quarter clock. The PAT by junior JP Simpson was not converted and the Demons had to settle for a 6-0 lead.

The early score proved to not be a sign of promising offensive plays to come, as both teams showed they could be their own worst enemy as a rash of fumbles and penalties ground the flow of the game to a halt. An alarming number of yellow flags flew the Demons way, as Glenwood was penalized six times in the second quarter alone, and nine infractions total for 90 yards in the half. Harrison was flagged only twice for 15 yards.

True to the game to that point, following a 15-yard penalty on the Demons, Harrison quarterback Orlando Westbrook hooked up with fellow senior Devon Washington on a 30-yard touchdown toss to give the Panthers a 7-6 lead going into intermission following a successful PAT kick.

Harrison (2-0) coming off a 34-21 win at Green Mountain last Friday night, took the opening kickoff of the second half and promptly embarked on a 9-play, 73-yard drive that was culminated with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Westbrook to running back Aumire Shedrick. The senior Shedrick did most of the work on the screen pass as he bullied past several Demon defenders before slipping into the end zone. The drive, which featured six passing plays by the Panthers, ate up 4:15 off the clock and put the Demons in a 14-6 hole.

With Glenwood in comeback mode in the fourth quarter, Harrison appeared to stifle the Demon hopes of a victory with a long drive that took just under eight minutes off the clock before the Panthers surrendered the ball back to Glenwood on downs.

Glenwood made things interesting though, in the game's final minutes as they drove down to the Harrison 38 yard line with just over a minute left on the clock. The march to the end zone was halted when Glenwood senior quarterback Max Lemkau's pass down field was picked off by Panther sophomore defensive back Jaseim Mitchell to end the Demon threat, and the game.