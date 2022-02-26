Glenwood girls bow out of 4A state basketball tournament; Grand Valley girls to play for 3A District championship

The Glenwood Springs High School girls basketball team ended its run in the 4A state tournament Friday night with a 65-59 loss to Skyview.

After an 88-18 thrashing of Denver North on their home court Tuesday, the 19th seeded Lady Demons faced the 14th seeded Wolverines on the road in Denver. For two quarters of play, the visitors were up to the task, leading 38-30 at halftime.

But a 35-21 advantage for the higher seed in the second half spelled the difference, as the Glenwood girls were sent to the spectator seats for the rest of the state championship tourney. Scoring and other stats were not immediately posted to Maxpreps.com.

The Lady Demons conclude the season at 18-7, including a 12-0 title run through the 4A Western Slope League. It was the final basketball game in a Demons jersey seniors Ella Johnson, Miah Suarez, McKenzie Winder and Sophia Prieto.

Grand Valley girls play Delta for 3A District championship

Grand Valley Cardinal Katie Ray is welcomed to the court during the opening of last week’s regular season game against the Coal Ridge Titans.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

In the 3A District Tournament in Grand Junction, second-seeded Grand Valley High School plays top seed Delta for the girls championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at GJ Central High School.

The Lady Cardinals defeated the third seed, Moffat County, 51-44, in the Friday semifinals to advance. Grand Valley took a 28-19 advantage into the locker room at halftime against the Bulldogs, and held off a late charge to earn the win.

Cardinals sophomore Jaycee Pittman led in the scoring column with 19 points and junior Abbey Parker had 15; each with three 3-pointers. Senior Bailey Radel added 11. Junior Landyn Teter pulled down 11 rebounds, and Pittman had 10.

In the other Friday girls semifinal, Delta, ranked third in the state according to the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI, easily defeated North Fork, 54-36. A win Saturday would give Grand Valley a host site for next week’s 3A Regionals. Coal Ridge, despite losing in the District quarterfinals Tuesday, also looks to get into the Regionals with a No. 15 RPI ranking.

Boys semifinal: Aspen 60, Coal Ridge 27

In boys 3A District Tournament action, the top-seeded Aspen Skiers cruised to the Saturday championship game against No. 2 Delta with a lop-sided win over Coal Ridge in the Friday semifinals. Delta defeated Moffat County, 65-52.

The Titans play Moffat County for third place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and Aspen and Delta play for the championship at 2:30 p.m., at GJ Central High School.

Against the Skiers, the Titans were held to single digits in each of the four quarters against Aspen, which comes into the post season ranked fourth in the state among 3A teams. Coal Ridge senior Eddie Salazar managed 10 points, with junior Andres Mendoza and sophomore Lochian Wade scoring seven each. Wade also had nine rebounds.