Glenwood girls, boys drop season openers to Cheyenne Mountain

Tipping off the 2017-18 season on the road at the Vista Peak Tournament Thursday through Saturday, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball team got off to a hot start in the first quarter against the Cheyenne Mountain Indians Thursday afternoon before ultimately stumbling down the stretch, dropping the season-opening game by a score of 81-70.

Glenwood raced out to a 24-13 lead after one quarter of play, but the Demon offense stalled in the second quarter, scoring just nine points, allowing the Indians to storm back to within two points at the half with the Demons in front 33-31 at the break.

In the second half, Cheyenne Mountain out-scored Glenwood 50-37, including 31-24 in the fast-paced fourth quarter to come from behind for the win over the Demons.

Against Cheyenne Mountain, senior guard Aaron Smith led the way offensively for Glenwood, dropping 22 points — including four three-pointers, while senior guard AJ Crowley and junior guard Angel Garcia added 16 and 13 points, respectively. As a team, Glenwood knocked down 11 three-pointers and was 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

For the Indians, sophomore guard Javonte Johnson scored 27 points, while senior forward Luke Martin scored 20 points.

Glenwood will match up with Vista Peak Prep Friday night after the Bison dropped the opening game to Greeley Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cheyenne Mountain 37, Glenwood Springs 35

Taking on the Cheyenne Mountain Indians to start the Vista Peak Tournament Thursday afternoon, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls basketball team dropped a hard-fought 37-35 decision to start the season.

No individual stats or team stats were provided for Glenwood following the loss to Cheyenne Mountain.

The Demons will match up with the host Vista Peak Prep Bison Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Bison dropped the tournament opener to Greeley Central, 53-52.