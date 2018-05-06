Glenwood girls earn No. 6 seed in 4A soccer state playoffs

Following an impressive regular season that saw the Glenwood Springs Demons girls soccer team hold down the No. 1 spot in the state in 4A for a week, finish with a record of 13-2 (10-2 4A Western Slope League) and a second-place finish in the tough league, the Demons — under third-year head coach Joe Calabrese — earned the No. 6 seed in the 4A soccer state playoffs bracket, announced Sunday afternoon.

Coming into Sunday's selection process, Glenwood held the No. 5 spot in the 4A RPI standings, but a late changed bumped the Demons to the sixth spot, meaning they'll get to host at least two home playoff games in the early portion of the playoffs.

By earning the No. 6 seed, the Demons will host No. 27 Thompson Valley Eagles Wednesday evening at Stubler Memorial Field, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Eagles finished the 2018 regular season with a 9-6 (4-3 4A Northern League) record on the season under head coach Randal Chase. Thompson Valley saw two players score 20 or more goals this season, as seniors Kaili Campbell (21 goals) and Kahrena Thompson (20 goals) cracked the 20-goal plateau. However, the Eagles scored just 58 goals total on the season, averaging 3.9 per game in just 15 contests.

Glenwood, on the other hand, scored 76 goals on the season (5.1 per game), led by senior Eryn Peterson's school record 26 strikes.

Neither team played a common opponent on the season. Thompson Valley does hold a slight edge in net, where the Eagles allowed just 1.684 goals per game, whereas the Demons allowed an average of 1.750 goals per game.

The winner of Wednesday's first-round matchup will take on the winner of No. 11 Pueblo Centennial, and No. 22 Durango. Should the Demons win the first-round matchup, they'd host the winner of Pueblo Centennial-Durango. Should Thompson Valley win the matchup, they'd travel to the winner of the other game.