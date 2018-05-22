Glenwood girls finish second in state, Rifle girls place third

On the final day of the 4A girls golf state championship tournament at The Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls golf team entered the day sitting in the lead by four strokes, but stumbled on Day 2, falling to second place behind the Windsor Wizards, who claimed the 4A state championship Tuesday.

Glenwood shot a +47 on the first day of the tournament, Monday, before then shooting a combined +48 on Tuesday, finishing with a two-day score of +95 to finish behind Windsor at +89.

"The greens were really fast today," Glenwood Springs Head Coach Clem Michel said. "I am really proud of the girls. Windsor had a golfer come out today and improve on a 94 from the previous day to shoot in the seventies, making up a ton of ground for them. I'm really pleased with our performance though. We improved off of last year. I said prior to the start of the season that I thought we could win a state championship, and we came pretty close to doing that."

Aside from Glenwood and Windsor, Loveland finished third with a two-round team score of _97, while VAlor Christian finished fourth with a two-round team score of +133, making for a three-team race between the Wizards, Demons, and Indians at the top of the 4A leaderboard in Colorado Springs.

Senior Lauren Murphy finished tied for third, shooting a two-round score of +22, while senior Callie Jones finished in a three-way tie for 11th with a score of +36.

Freshman Sarah Murphy tied for 14th with a score of +37, while junior Lisa Kelley finished 19th with a score of +41 for the Demons

3A GIRLS GOLF

In the 3A girls golf state championship tournament at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo, the Rifle Bears placed third overall, finishing behind Colorado Academy (+62), and Kent Denver (+69), shooting a two-round score of +75, finishing just 13 strokes off the lead.

It was a three-team race in 3A, as the fourth-place Jefferson Academy shot a two-round score of +109, while fifth-placed Gunnison shot a two-round team score of +155. Mullen shot a two-round team score of +156 to finish sixth.

Senior Elly Walters finished fourth overall, shooting a +8 over two days, including a round of 73 on Tuesday, while junior Masi Smith shot a two-round score of +31. Senior Savannah Seay shot a +36 over the two-day tournament, while senior Jacy Hauer shot a two-round score of +44.