Glenwood girls golf team places second in regional tournament

Competing at the 4A Region 4 golf tournament at Highland Hills Golf Course in Greeley Monday afternoon, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls golf team placed second overall, shooting a team score of 256, finishing just two strokes out of first place. This is the second straight year the Demons placed second in the regional tournament under head coach Clem Michel. Last season, the Demons placed second at Aurora. That performance helped springboard the Demons to a third-place finish in the state last spring.

At Highland Hills, senior Lauren Murphy shot a round of 83, placing sixth overall, while junior Lisa Kelley shot a round of 84 to finish seventh. Senior Callie Jones turned in a scorecard of 89, placing 14th, while freshman Sarah Murphy shot a round of 91 to place 16th.