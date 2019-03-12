Glenwood girls golf wins season opener

In the first tournament under first-year head coach Lori West, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls golf team picked up right where it left off last season, winning the Chipeta Kick Off Classic at Chipeta Golf Course Monday morning, winning by 20 strokes.

The Demons shot a +19 as a team, defeating Grand Junction Central (+39), Aspen (+50), Grand Junction (+54), host Palisade (+66), Eagle Valley (+77), Fruita Monument (+81), and Gunnison (+95).

Individually, Grand Junction's Brittlynn O'Dell won the tournament with a round of +3, finishing ahead of Glenwood's Maggie Friemel in second place. The Demon golfer shot a round of +19, edging out Palisade's Kayla Keith and Eagle Valley's Kylee Hughes, who tied for third with rounds of +21, while Aspen's Avery Hirsch finished fifth with a round of +22.

Glenwood returns to action Wednesday, April 3, at Cobble Creek Golf Course in a tournament hosted by Montrose at 9 a.m.

