Glenwood girls open strong in home Demon Invite basketball tourney with win over Moffat County

Glenwood Springs High School senior Breauna Sorensen dribbles the ball through the defending Moffat County Bulldogs during Thursday night's game.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs High School girls shook off a slow start in the first quarter of their opener in the Glenwood Demon Invite basketball tournament at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium on Thursday night, ultimately prevailing over Moffat County, 55-38.

It was a complete reversal from the 16-4 start to the game in the second quarter, as the Lady Demons outscored the Bulldogs 25-4 to carry a 33-20 advantage into the second half.

“Our girls came out slow but kept grinding,” Glenwood head coach Rhonda Moser said. “We missed a lot of shots in the first half but locked down and played great defense.”

The team also had to regroup after the loss of starting senior point guard Breauna Sorensen, who took a hard hit in the second quarter, hurting her wrist, and was unable to continue playing.

“Our girls could have completely shut down, but they stayed in control and settled in to their game,” Moser said.

Glenwood extended the lead in the third and held on for the win. Seniors Ruby Patch and Joslyn Spires led the scoring with 14 points apiece, and fellow senior Mattea Enewold had 12. Moffat County senior Cayden King had 19 points for the Bulldogs.

In other girls tournament action Thursday, it was Montrose 52, Coal Ridge 19 and Basalt 21, Rifle 17.

Meanwhile, the Demon boys fell in their tournament opener Thursday night, 65-40 to Faith Christian. Earlier, Montrose defeated Coal Ridge 61-48.

Tournament action continues Friday and Saturday in Spencer-Chavez Gym and the GSHS Auxiliary Gym. Local matchups feature the Glenwood girls playing Canon City at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Peak to Peak at 1 p.m. on Saturday; Rifle vs. Peak to Peak at 3:30 p.m. on Friday; and Basalt vs. Montrose at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Glenwood’s boys face Peak to Peak at 8 p.m. on Friday and Coal Ridge at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.