Glenwood girls swimming team wins its fourth consecutive meet to open season

The Glenwood Springs girls swimming and diving team competed in its final swim meet before the holiday break, Friday and Saturday in Montrose. The Glenwood girls traveled to Montrose to compete in an eight-team Western Slope high school swim meet. For the fourth consecutive time this early season, Glenwood came out on top, extending their record to 4-0.

At the Montrose meet, Glenwood won with 482 points, beating out Grand Junction (412 points), Aspen (339 points), Fruita Monument (295 points), and Gunnison (252 points) in the top 5.

Despite winning just one event in the finals, which was the 400 Free Relay, the Glenwood girls again relied on depth to take advantage of the championship format, coming out on top with the win.

The championship format consisted of a preliminary round on Friday, and qualified swimmers competing Saturday in the championship rounds.

Glenwood was able to use its deep roster to place between three and four girls in the finals of all but two events.

"After a solid preliminary round, all we had to do was perform at the same level in finals, which we did accomplish," said Steve Vanderhoof, Glenwood Springs' head coach. "We were able to hold our preliminary place or move a up for most of the events."

Vanderhoof added that after such a strong start to the season, the team currently has all three relays and nine girls qualified for the State 3A championship.

At the Montrose meet, the 200 Medley Relay Team of Macy Stinson, Ellie MacPherson, Kylee Smith, and Kaitlyn Vanderhoof placed third in the A Final with a time of 2:03.93, while the team of Seylia Schmidt, Kara Keathley, Sydney Axtell, and Maggie Friemel placed fourth in the B Final with a time of 2:24.94.

In the 200-yard Freestyle, Smith placed second with a time for 2:05.84, while Sally McDonnell placed fourth with a time of 2:15.03. Wrapping up top 5 finishes in the 200-yard Freestyle was Vanderhoof, who placed fifth with a time of 2:18.25.

Stinson added a second-place finish in the 200-yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:27.19, while MacPherson placed fourth with a time for a time of 2:28.72. In the B Final of the event, Emma Price won for Glenwood with a time of 2:41.73.

Glenwood saw Hannah Mech and Friemel place seventh and eighth in the 50-yard Freestyle with times of 29.10 seconds and 29.34 seconds, while Schmidt placed sixth in the B Final with a time of 30.01 seconds.

In diving events, sophomore Abby Scruton placed second in the 1 Meter Diving A Final with 290.60 points, while Libby Claassen and Celia Scruton placed third and fifth with 276.90 and 232.15 points, respectively.

Smith nabbed a fourth-place finish in the A Final of the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 1:06.73, and Kara Keathley (1:26.47), Price (1:31.77), and Ella Lindenberg (1:33.57) placed fourth, sixth, and seventh in the B Final of the 100-yard Butterfly.

Freshman Amy Madsen placed second in the 100-yard Freestyle A Final with a time of 57.81, while Haley Diemer (6:00.83), McDonnell (6:09.53), and Vanderhoof (6:27.81) placed fourth, fifth, and eighth in the 500-yard Freestyle A Final for the Demons.

Madsen also added a third-place finish in the 100-yard Backstroke A Final with a time of 1:05.58, and Stinson placed fourth in the event with a time of 1:05.89. MacPherson added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:17.95, and Molly Hancock placed seventh in the same event wit ha time of 1:20.74.

In relay events, the Demons' 200-yard Freestyle Relay team of Vanderhoof, McDonnell, Stinson, and Madsen placed second with a time of 1:52.42 in the A Final, while the B Final team of Price, Friemel, Diemar, and Mech won the B Final with a time of 1:59.60.

The 400-yard Freestyle Relay team of Madsen, McDonnell, MacPherson, and Smith won the A Final event with a time of 3:59.42, while the team of Sophie Moon, Schmidt, Hancock, and Diemar placed fifth with a time of 4:31.88.

The Demons resume their season on Jan.12 when they travel to Colorado Mesa University for the Grand Junction Invite.