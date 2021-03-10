Glenwood hockey eyes strong finish, even though out of playoff hunt

Glenwood Springs' Colter Strautman tangles with Steamboat Springs’ Cade Baier earlier this season in Steamboat. The teams square off again Saturday night for the season finale in Glenwood Springs.

Though out of the playoff picture, and with a whacky end-of-season slate of makeup games this week, Glenwood Springs High School’s boys hockey team is making the most of things.

The Demons (5-5-1) split a pair of games with 4A Mountain League rival Summit last weekend, losing at home 4-3 on senior night March 5, then returning the favor on the Tigers’ senior night Tuesday, scoring a 4-3 win.

Both games went into overtime — perhaps a sign that neither team wants to see an already shortened season due to COVID-19 come to an end.

“It was an exciting week … such close games in our conference,” Glenwood head coach Tim Cota said.

Game 1 versus Summit at the Glenwood Springs Community Center Ice Rink last Friday caught the Demons on the backs of their skates to start the game, as the Tigers opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

“Summit came to play, and you have to give them credit for jumping on us early,” assistant coach Joe Luetke said.

Glenwood was able to gather its composure, though, eventually tying it with a goal from senior Robbie Weir off the stick of Colter Strautman on a face off with .01 showing on the regulation clock.

“We thought we were on the right track after the second period,“ Cota said. ”We showed some great senior leadership and composure in the second period to battle back.

“Unfortunately, after pressing hard in the OT we weren’t able to cap off the comeback and gave up the goal in OT on a single rush from Summit,” Cota said.

Game 2 at Summit was the flipside, as it was the Demons who opened the early 2-1 lead before Summit tied it in the second.

Glenwood got the upper hand in the third when Strautman scored 5:17 in. This time it was Summit with the late goal to tie it and send the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Strautman scored for the hat trick off the stick of Max Mencimer 4:06 in, as it was the Demons who claimed the win.

“Every goal that Strauts has scored this year has been hard work, he’s well known in this conference and the opponent hasn’t made it easy on him,“ Cota said. ”He’s battled through double and triple teams all year, and we’re proud of him for that. It ain’t easy when you’re a marked man, but it sure can be fun.”

Just four teams will make the 4A state playoffs in brackets to be announced Friday. Glenwood, ranked No. 9 among the 17 teams in the new classification created this season, has one more game on the slate. The Demons host No. 10 Steamboat Springs in a rescheduled matchup to close out the season at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center rink

