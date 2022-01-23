Glenwood hockey falls to Crested Butte, Battle Mountain at home

The Glenwood Springs High School hockey team lost a pair of home games over the weekend to league teams, 3-1 to Crested Butte on Friday and 6-2 to Battle Mountain on Saturday.

Playing at the Glenwood Springs Community Center Ice Rink, all of the scoring in the Crested Butte game came in the third period. The Demons’ lone goal came from junior Avner Mangeot, off the assist from senior Ross Barlow. Junior goalkeeper Hunter Oger had 27 saves.

On Saturday, the visiting Huskies went up 2-1 in the first period and blanked the host Demons 4-0 in the second, before Glenwood added a goal in the third.

Glenwood’s goals came from seniors Matthew Roggie and Cooper Luetke. Sophomore goalie Marek Senn had 57 saves.

The Demons fall to 2-8 overall and 0-5 in the 4A Mountain League ahead of another home stand against Steamboat Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.