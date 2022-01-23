Glenwood hockey falls to Crested Butte, Battle Mountain at home
The Glenwood Springs High School hockey team lost a pair of home games over the weekend to league teams, 3-1 to Crested Butte on Friday and 6-2 to Battle Mountain on Saturday.
Playing at the Glenwood Springs Community Center Ice Rink, all of the scoring in the Crested Butte game came in the third period. The Demons’ lone goal came from junior Avner Mangeot, off the assist from senior Ross Barlow. Junior goalkeeper Hunter Oger had 27 saves.
On Saturday, the visiting Huskies went up 2-1 in the first period and blanked the host Demons 4-0 in the second, before Glenwood added a goal in the third.
Glenwood’s goals came from seniors Matthew Roggie and Cooper Luetke. Sophomore goalie Marek Senn had 57 saves.
The Demons fall to 2-8 overall and 0-5 in the 4A Mountain League ahead of another home stand against Steamboat Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Glenwood hockey falls to Crested Butte, Battle Mountain at home
The Glenwood Springs High School hockey team lost a pair of home games over the weekend to league teams, 3-1 to Crested Butte on Friday and 6-2 to Battle Mountain on Saturday.