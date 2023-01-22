Glenwood hockey scores two more wins to stay unbeaten in league

Glenwood Springs hockey players await their next shift against Liberty at home Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Two more wins. Two more steps toward a league championship and the 4A state playoffs for the Glenwood Springs High School boys hockey team.

The Demons took down Crested Butte on the home ice at the Glenwood Community Center, 4-2, on Friday night and hit the road to face Battle Mountain on Saturday, again coming away with the win, 4-1.

Glenwood and Crested Butte were tied 2-2 headed into the third period on Friday, but the Demon had the better sticks through the final 20 minutes of play.

“This was just a full team effort — disciplined, tactical and played with a purpose,” Demons head coach Tim Cota said. “To beat a team like CB you need that.”

Demons goals came from junior Jacob Barlow and sophomores Lucas Chartier, Ryan Rigney and Brayden Dacuma, with assists from Dacuma, seniors Ryder Rondeau and Avner Mangeot, and junior Nolan Balmat.

Junior goalie Marek Senn had 18 saves on the night.

Glenwood overcame some “questionable play,” in the coach’s words, at Battle Mountain, but managed to emerge with the three-goal advantage after another two-goal third period.

“They came at us hard and they held momentum most of the second, but we made some adjustments in the third and the boys were able to execute and finish,” Cota said in a post-game email.

Goals came from Mangeot, sophomore Jacob Roggie and juniors Jett Weatherred and Ian Cole, with assists from sophomore Jacob Stockdill, Rigney, Chartier and Weatherred.

Senior goalie Jeremiah Swenson had 27 saves for the Demons.

The wins improved the red hot Demons to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the 4A Mountain League. Glenwood also currently sits atop the Colorado High School Activities Association RPI rankings in the 16-team 4A ranks.