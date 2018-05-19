Glenwood hurdlers shine on final day of state track meet

The final day of the Colorado High School Track and Field Championships didn't produce any more area state champions, but there were still plenty of top-9 podium finishes for Garfield County athletes.

In the Class 4A competition at Jefferson County Stadium, Glenwood Springs High School senior hurdlers AJ Crowley and Ginny Bergstrom both recorded lifetime bests in the 110-meter and 100-meter hurdle events, respectively.

Crowley place seventh in the men's 110m event with a time of 15.07 seconds, and also moved up from his preliminary seeding going into the 300-meter low hurdles, placing sixth with a time of 39.74.

In the women's division, Bergstrom placed fifth in the 100m event with a time of 15.043, just off the fourth-place time of 15.042 recorded by Northfield's Zion Smith.

A short time later, Bergstrom claimed sixth place in the 300 hurdles, with a time of 46.23 seconds. That also was better than her seeding coming out of the preliminary round.

Both Demon 4×400-meter relay teams came home with medals, with the boys team of Crowley, Wyatt Ewer, Aaron Smith and Kuba Bartnik placing fifth in a time of 3:27.23.

Bartnik filled in for Gavin Olson, who pulled up lame in the open 400 meters with a nagging hip flexor injury, finishing ninth.

"He courageously tried to run this weekend," Demons head coach Blake Risner said of Olson, who carried the baton in the relay prelims on Friday.

"The boys moved from eighth seed to fifth, so I'm very pleased with that," Risner said.

"The girls 4×400 moved up as well, with three seniors and the freshman," he said of the seventh-place team of Morgan Hollenbeck, Saylor Warren, Ginny Bergstrom and Sophia Vigil, who crossed the finish in 4:05.79.

And Glenwood distance runner Gavin Harden had a respectable showing in the 4A 1600 meters, going 4:29.98 to finish 11th in a strong field that saw Valor Christian's Cole Sprout take the state title with a time of 4:14.54.

In the Class 3A competition, the Roaring Fork High School senior trio of jumper/hurdlers Justin Thompson and Jasper Germain and thrower Spencer Ochko, combined, gave the Rams a fourth-place team finish, scoring 53 points behind state champion Bayfield (79.5), Classical Academy (73) and Elizabeth (55).

Thompson and Germain placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles final. Thompson had a time of 14.94, and Germain was close on his heels in 15.07.

Then the rains came, putting a damper on Thompson's quest for a second state title in the long jump (he won the triple jump on Thursday), and Germain's bid for another state title in the high jump.

Germain was fourth in his marquee event, clearing 6-3 (he set a school and Glenwood Demon meet record of 6-7 earlier this season). Coal Ridge's Connor Detlefsen was fifth in the high jump, going 6-1, and Thompson was sixth in the event, also clearing 6-1.

In the long jump, Thompson went 20 feet, 7 inches to place second to Ridgeview Academy's Inaujee Ison, who won with a leap of 21 feet, 2.25 inches. Germain placed ninth in the long jump, going 19-6.25

"I'm very proud of how all three performed and what they accomplished this weekend," Roaring Fork coach Ryan Erickson said. In addition to Thompson winning the triple jump on Thursday, Germain was second in the event and teammate Spencer Ochko was seventh in the discus.

"The rain on Saturday made for some tough conditions for Justin and Jasper to compete in, but they handled it well," Erickson said. "The team placing was a nice cap to the weekend."

For the 3A girls, Rifle senior Sarah Wagler took fifth in the 1600 meters (5:14.62), adding to her second-place finish in the 3200m on Thursday.

Lady Bears teammate Delaney Phillips was eighth in the 400 meters (1:00.45). Grand Valley sophomore Jordyn Pittman was sixth in that event with a time of 59.73 seconds.

The Coal Ridge 4×100 team of Emily Wright, Santana Martinez, Jaycelyn Krueger and Kara Morgan had the best performance among area girls on the day, placing third with a time of 51.34.

The Lady Titans 4×400 team of Kara Morgan, Paige Harlow, Maren Hough and Jaycelyn Krueger took seventh in state with a time of 4:10.30; and teammate Taylor Wiescamp placed 14th in the shot put with a heave of 31-08.

As a team, the Coal Ridge girls placed 11th with 24.5 points, Rifle was 13th with 22 and Grand Valley was 15th with 20 points.