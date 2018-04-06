Glenwood lax falls to Eagle Valley, 5-4

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils on Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys lacrosse team couldn't get over the hump on the night. The Demons dropped a close 5-4 decision to the visiting Devils, giving them their fourth loss in a row on the season and third straight loss at home.

Against the Devils, standout senior attacker Zach Johnson found the back of the net twice for the Demons, while senior Devlin Powell and freshman Cody Thompson added one goal each in the loss. Johnson added an assist to his ledger on the night, giving him 12 assists on the year.

Sitting at 2-5 on the season, Glenwood will travel to Vail Mountain this afternoon for a league matchup against the Gore Rangers.