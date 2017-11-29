Glenwood, Rifle football combine for 11 players on 3A WSL First-Team All-Conference list

Following a long and grinding fall season, the Glenwood Springs Demons and the Rifle Bears' football teams saw a combined 11 athletes earn first team All-Conference honors in the 3A Western Slope League.

Glenwood saw senior linebacker Jack Ries, senior lineman Isiah Gonzales, junior running back Luke Gair and senior lineman Tony Ordonez earn first-team honors. And Rifle saw senior running back Camron Shepherd, junior running back/linebacker Tanner Vines, senior quarterback Luke Ellis, senior outside linebacker Brian De La Rosa, junior running back Joel Lopez, sophomore defensive end Ariel Herrera and senior offensive lineman/defensive end Conner Gould earn first-team honors.

For Glenwood, Ries led the team with 91 total tackles on the season while adding three sacks on the year. Gonzales recorded 42 tackles and one sack on the year defensively, while Gair rushed for 585 yards and eight touchdowns out the backfield, adding seven receptions for 66 yards. Ordonez helped the Demons rush for 1,479 yards on the season while adding 13 tackles defensively.

For Rifle, Ellis threw for 806 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards and six touchdowns on the season, leading the Bears to the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs. Shepherd rushed for 728 yards and six touchdowns, adding 12 receptions for 241 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Vines led the Bears in rushing with 1,971 yards and 19 touchdowns on the year, chipping in with 88 total tackles, one sack, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

De La Rosa recorded 35 total tackles on the year while adding six receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown. Lopez came on strong down the stretch for Rifle, finishing with 788 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with four receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Gould, who missed most of the season with an injury, finished with just 12 tackles on the season but was the Bears' best offensive lineman before going down with the injury.

Glenwood junior guard Alex Rodriguez, junior running back/wide receiver Gavin Olson, junior wide receiver/defensive back Wyatt Ewer, senior lineman Zach Quint and senior linebacker John Jensen earned honorable mention accolades for the Demons. For Rifle, senior offensive lineman/linebacker Pedro Carreon, senior wide receiver Colton Parsons, junior offensive lineman/linebacker Paden Kinion, junior center Wyatt Warfel, junior defensive back Kevin Tlexcada and senior defensive back Colton Bumgardner earned honorable mention accolades.

Recommended Stories For You

Palisade senior running back/strong safety/returner Austin Bernal won the league's Outstanding Back award, while Palisade senior fullback/linebacker Terrance Williams earned the Outstanding Lineman award for the 3A WSL.

Bulldogs head coach Joe Ramunno earned the Coach of the Year award, leading Palisade to the 3A semifinals.