Glenwood soccer lands three on 4A WSL first team

Following a 9-6 (8-4 4A Western Slope League) season this fall under veteran head coach Wayne Smith, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys soccer team has an impressive three athletes named to the Western Slope League's first-team All-Conference list, as voted on by the league coaches following the season.

Senior forwards Clayton Horning and Alonso Pacheco, as well as junior midfielder Leo Mireles earned first-team honors for the Demons under Smith, tying Battle Mountain and Steamboat Springs with the most players on the first team in the entire league.

Horning capped off his Glenwood career with a team-high 20 goals on 29 shots and eight assists in the fall, finishing with a team-high 48 points. In fact, Horning scored nearly one-third of Glenwood's total number of goals on the season.

Pacheco, who moved all over the field for the Demons throughout the fall, netted 13 goals on 24 shots, adding 11 assists on the season, finishing with 37 points, good for second-most on the team.

Capping off the Glenwood athletes on the first-team all-conference list, Mireles — one of the top midfielders in the league — was in the discussion for 4A WSL Player of the Year but came up just short in the voting. On the season, Mireles found the back of the net 14 times on 21 shots for the Demons while dishing out eight assists, finishing with 36 total points.

Senior defender Axel Garces earned honorable mention accolades for Glenwood, recording three assists and three steals on the season while playing the shutdown defender role under Smith's direction.

Recommended Stories For You

As the Demons cleaned up on the first-team and honorable mention lists, the resurgent Rifle Bears' boys soccer team, which bounced back from a winless 2016 season to go 5-10 (4-8 4A WSL) in 2017, saw second-year head coach David Romero earn the league's Coach of the Year award.

Romero helped lead the Bears to wins over Grand Valley, Palisade (twice), Eagle Valley and Summit on the season, pointing the Bears' program in the right direction in Rifle.

Along with Romero, sophomore goalkeeper Alexis Lopez Jimeniz, sophomore defender Adalberto Dominguez and senior defender Oscar Crispin earned honorable mention accolades for the Bears thanks to stellar play on the field this fall.

Lopez Jimeniz recorded 33 total saves on the season, pitching two shutouts on the season, while Crispin scored three goals in the fall to finish with six points on the year.

Dominguez chipped in with one assist this fall while playing shutdown defense for the Bears on the back end.

Steamboat junior Murphy Bohlmann was named the 4A WSL Player of the Year after leading the Sailors to a 12-4-1 (10-2 4A WSL) record on the season.

Bohlmann netted 24 goals and two assists on the season for a team-high 50 points.