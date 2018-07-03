Glenwood Springers hold annual track meet and fast mile at GSHS

Roughly 100 athletes aged 5 to 50 from the Fruita Track Club, Glenwood Springers Track Club and community participated in the Glenwood Springers' annual track meet at Glenwood Springs High School Saturday morning.

New this year, the meet commenced with the Independence Run and Hike Fast Mile. Many local runners pushed for a personal bests during the cool morning race. On the women's side, Glenwood's Sophia Nevin-Connerton earned a first-place finish with a time of 5:46.90. Springers coach and board member Anne Swanson came in second with a time of 6:09.02. On the men's side, Kenny Rennick sped through the finish line with a time of 4:51.84, Wesley Toews took second with 5:01.86, and Springers athlete Benny Swanson earned a third-place finish with a time of 5:24.36.

At the meet, athletes participated in multiple running and field events including the following: 800m run, 100m hurdles, 50m dash, 100m dash, 1600m run, 4x100m relay, 400m run, medley relay, 200m run, high jump, long jump and shot put. All results for the meet can be found on the club's website: http://www.glenwoodspringers.club.

Springers Track Club is a nonprofit organization that trains athletes across the Roaring Fork Valley. The club has multiple team sponsors, including the following: Barsness Law Firm, Bighorn Toyota, Bank of Colorado, Glenwood Springs Ford & Subaru, and Independence Run and Hike. Further, several families and businesses sponsored relays for the event: Alpine Bank, ANB Bank, Advanced Carpet Care & Restoration, Earthwise Horticultural Services, Glenwood Insurance, The Johnson Family, Don Kaufman, The Laven Family, The Riciputi Family, SGM, Setterberg Dentistry, Sexton Surveying, The Swanson Family, True North Hearth and Home, US Bank, Walter Brown Law Firm and Western Slope Paint.

Springers Track Club would like to thank all of the parent and community volunteers and coaches for their support during the track meet and throughout the season. Further, we would like to acknowledge the dedication of our coaches who make this program possible: Luke Arnold, Travis Baptiste, Kuba Bartnik, Jenny and Lizzy Barsness, Ginny Bergstrom, Mary Cloud, AJ Crowley, Alex Cutright, Wyatt Ewer, Bryce Risner, Carly Setterberg, Anne Swanson, Michelle Thrun, Kai Uyehara, Jacob Wolf and Emily Worline.

Finally, we are lucky to have our board president, Jenny Cutright, constantly working behind the scenes to keep the program running smoothly along with the continued dedication of coach Mike Kishimoto, who co-created the program more than 30 years ago and continues to support the team.