Glenwood Springs boys swim team wins Southwest Conference championship

The Glenwood Springs High School boys swim team competed at the Southwest Conference Swim and Dive Championships at the Colorado Mesa University Natatorium in Grand Junction over the weekend, finishing with a third consecutive conference title.

Glenwood Springs finished with 220 team points to stay ahead of Montrose (195) and the combined Mesa County District 51 team (116).

Along the way during the two-day meet Friday and Saturday, Demons freshman Brian Molloy won the 200-yard Individual Medley, with a time of 2:05.11. Malloy was also second in the 100 Free, with a time of 50.8 seconds.

Junior Connor Cooley took first in the 100 Fly (58.16), and was also third in 100 Breast (1:06.32).

Sophomore William Jones won the 500 Free (4:54.90), and was second in 200 Free (1:46.59).

Sophomore Luke Thornton had the race of his career, winning the 100 Backstroke in 59.37 seconds. He was also third in the 50 Free (23.93).

And, the Glenwood Springs 200 Freestyle Relay team of Jones, Malloy, Connor Cooley and Andrew Sprenger, won the event with a season-best time of 1:33.35. The Glenwood boys also placed second to Montrose in the 400 Free Relay and 200 Medley Relay, both in season best times, as well.

Demons head coach Steve Vanderhoof said the team has worked tirelessly to prepare for the Conference championship, dedicating long hours to training and pushing themselves to their limits.

“Their hard work paid off at the championship meet, where they put forth an impressive effort in the pool,” he said.

Nine swimmers will now represent Glenwood Springs at the State 4A Championships next weekend in Thornton at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center. They include: Luke Thornton (50 Freestyle and 100y Backstroke); Andrew Sprenger (50 Freestyle and 100 Breaststroke); Sam Hollenbaugh (50 Freestyle); William Jones (200 and 500 Freestyle); Connor Cooley (100 Butterfly and 100 Breaststroke); Jacob Baxter (200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly); Jackson Trzcinski (200 and 500 Freestyle); Brian Molloy (200 IM and 100 Breaststroke); and Ethan Ringer (100 Breaststroke). The Demons will also bring all three of their relays to the state championships.

“I’m incredibly proud of these young men and their hard work and dedication this season,” Vanderhoof said. “We are a young team and look forward to competing at the State Championship next weekend. All three of our relays are seeded very well within the top 20, and we also look for some strong placing by William Jones and Brian Molloy.