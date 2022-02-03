Glenwood Springs Demons grab a pair of prep basketball wins over Battle Mountain

Glenwood Springs sophomore Argeny Renteria goes left for two in the Demons’ win against Battle Mountain at Chavez-Spencer Gym Thursday night.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs High School girls basketball team cruised past the Battle Mountain Huskies by a score of 52-20 on Thursday night in a 4A Western Slope League game at the Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

In a much more competitive affair, the Demon boys broke open a close game by putting in a dominant second half scoring run to also topple the Huskies, 70-48.

Lady Demons senior post Miah Suarez got a pair of baskets to fall in the game’s early stages to help the Lady Demons jump out to a quick 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. There was no looking back for Glenwood at that point, as senior guard Ella Johnson converted a steal into a layup and sophomore reserve guard Taia Nykerk followed that score with a drive and a short jumper to stake a 20-5 Demons lead in the second quarter.

Pushing hard to match their entire Tuesday night offensive output (a 32-26 win at Summit) in the first half, Glenwood kept pressing and pushing the pace. Juniors Mattea Enewold, Joslyn Spires, Breauna Sorensen, Ruby Patch, and Tori Taylor all dropped in baskets for Glenwood in a torrid offensive display to give the Demons a comfortable 32-9 advantage at intermission.

Glenwood’s offense slowed down a bit in the third quarter, putting up just nine points, but with the Huskies managing a lone free throw during the same time span, the 41-10 lead heading into the last quarter was plenty good enough for the league-leading Demons.

Glenwood Springs High senior Ella Johnson takes it in for two after grabbing the steal in the Lady Demons’ win over Battle Mountain at home Thursday night.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Tops in the scoring column for Glenwood was senior Kenzie Winder and Enewold with eight points each. Spires was close behind with seven points, and Sorensen, Taylor and Johnson all chipped in with six points.

Enewold took honors in the rebounding department for the Demons with nine boards. Winder and freshman post Ana Shea grabbed five rebounds each.

The Glenwood girls (13-6 overall, 8-0 WSL) will have a week off before taking to the court once again next Thursday at home against the Eagle Valley Devils.

Demon boys tame Huskies

With the Glenwood students on their feet and in a rowdy frame of mind, the Demon boys and Huskies engaged in a topsy-turvy first quarter that saw several scoring runs by both teams and numerous lead changes.

Glenwood senior post player Bryson McClain kept the Demons close with three inside baskets, and 3-pointers by Reece McMillan and Erick Cordero contributed to keeping things interesting with Glenwood trailing only 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.

McClain hit a basket and a 3-pointer to start the second quarter as Glenwood took its biggest lead of the game at 29-22. Battle Mountain senior guard Anders Schmidt promptly got his team going again with a 3-pointer as the game continued its back-and-forth flow. McClain stole the show for Glenwood in the first half with 15 points and stellar defensive play near the basket against the taller Huskies.

Glenwood senior guard Irvin Ayon hit a 3-pointer near the end of the third period, fueling a key late-game stretch that gave the Demons a 46-32 lead that would never be challenged by the visiting Huskies.

The Demons close the season in the next two weeks with four tough conference opponents, so the league win against Battle Mountain was especially important.

“We know we have some good teams coming up on the schedule, but we’re taking things one game at a time,” Glenwood head coach Fred Heisel said. “We wish would have played better earlier in the league schedule, but we are determined to finish out strong.”

McClain was Glenwood’s leading scorer with 19 points, and Ayon helped the cause with 10 points. McClain and Gus Heisel led Glenwood in rebounding with seven and five rebounds, respectively. The Demons, as a team, made a sizzling 24 of 27 foul shots on the night.

Glenwood, now 7-12 overall, evened its record at 4-4 in the WSL.They will join the girls hitting the hardwood next Thursday against Eagle Valley at home.

In Tuesday basketball action, for the girls, it was Glenwood Springs 32-26 over Summit; Delta 40-34 over Coal Ridge; North Fork 51-42 over Rifle; Basalt 50-49 over Roaring Fork; and Moffat County 50-39 over Grand Valley.

And, for the boys, it was Glenwood Springs 64-46 over Summit; Delta 64-49 over Coal Ridge; Moffat County 55-51 over Grand Valley; Basalt 48-38 over Roaring Fork; and Aspen 69-22 over Rifle.

GSHS Hockey recap

Glenwood Springs 3, Summit 1

Playing Wednesday night at the Glenwood Springs Community Center ice rink, it was the host Demons who scored an important 4A Mountain League win over Summit, 3-1.

After Summit went up 1-0 in the first period, Glenwood Springs responded with three second-period goals and kept the Tigers out of the goal in the third to claim the win.

Scoring for the Demons were junior Kaleb Holm, sophomore Ian Cole and freshman Brayden Dacuma.

Junior goalie Hunter Oger recorded 35 saves.

The Demons lost a nonleague game Thursday night on the road against 5A powerhouse Denver East, 11-0, to fall to 5-10 overall, with a 2-6 mark in the 4A league.