Glenwood Springs football lands six players among 3A League All-Conference selections

Glenwood Springs High School quartback Joaquin Sandoval reaches out to catch the ball while running plays at practice in August.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Three Glenwood Springs High School football players were named First Team All-Conference and three were given Honorable Mention in the Class 3A Western Slope Football coaches’ picks announced at the conclusion of the fall season.

First-team accolades went to junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval and a pair of Demon seniors, outside linebacker Kodiak Kellogg and guard/defensive tackle Alex Cruz.

Sandoval passed for 12 touchdowns with a passing percentage of 0.503 (74 for 147 and 1,099 yards) and a QB rating of 79.7. In addition, he rushed for 86.5 yards per game with seven rushing touchdowns, plus three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Kellogg finished the year with two sacks on the season, and Cruz was credited with causing one fumble, as the Demons went 5-5 on the season.

Earning Honorable Mention for the Demons this season were senior running back/wide receiver Reece McMillan, senior linebacker/running back Cole Sherick, and junior tackle Jake Croissant.

Offensive Player of the Year for the league was Jack Schierholz of Summit, while league champion Durango swept the remainder of the individual honors: Zach Haber (Defensive POY); Tagert Bardin (Special Team POY); Josh Bates (Lineman of the Year); and Todd Casebier (Coach of the Year).

Post Independent interim Managing Editor and senior reporter John Stroud can be reached at jstroud@postindependent.com or at 970-384-9160.