Glenwood Springs girls tennis closes out season at Regionals
The Glenwood Springs High School girls tennis team concluded its season at the Class 3A Region 8 tournament at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction on Thursday and Friday last week.
Three singles players and two doubles teams garnered third and fourth places for the Demons in the state qualifier, but none advanced to state, which is determined by a regional championship or runner-up finish.
Eight schools participated at the Region 8 tournament.
Glenwood No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, senior Siri Henderson and junior Tess Goscha, both earned third place after two days of competition. Coach Jon Zalinski said Goscha had a chance to play back for a top finish and a trip to the 3A state tournament, but lost the third-place match in three sets to the Steamboat Springs No. 2 player.
Sophomore Amanda Madden finished fourth among the No. 3 singles, and the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams of freshman Grace Simms and junior Amanda Dehm and sophomore Ella Thornal and junior Zoey Worley, both took fourth place.
Henderson was the lone senior on this year’s Lady Demons team.
