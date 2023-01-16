Glenwood Springs ladies swim team stays undefeated headed into final two weeks of conference competition

Glenwood Springs freshman Lucy McCurdy swims the 100-yard breaststroke at the Grand Junction Invite, held at the CMU aquatics center on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team remains undefeated with several individuals and relays already qualified for the 3A state meet coming up next month.

The Lady Demons are now 7-0 for the season after meet wins at Montrose on Jan. 7 and in Grand Junction Jan. 14 against the usual Western Slope competition. The two-time defending league champion’s unbeaten league streak goes back to the beginning of the 2021 season.

Glenwood had a smaller than usual squad travel to the Montrose Invite, as many swimmers had other school activities, coach Steve Vanderhoof said. There was also a championship-formatted meet in Grand Junction that six of the top Demon girls attended instead to try to improve their state rankings.

The depth of the Demons squad proved itself once again, as Glenwood was still able to come out on top among the seven teams that competed at the Montrose meet, finishing with 310 points to Gunnison’s 249 and Grand Junction High’s 243.

“Our girls did not win an event but placed well in all 11 of the swimming events and outlasted the entire field of teams,” Vanderhoof said.

With a squad of 28 team members this past weekend at the Grand Junction Invite — which included 11 Western Slope high school swim teams — Demon swimmers finished first in seven of the 12 events.

Glenwood was led by senior Bennett Jones and junior Amelie Ogilby.

Jones won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.06 and followed that with a victory in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 1:03.01.

Ogilby won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.01 and outswam the field in the marquee distance event, the 500 freestyle, with a time of 5:18.22.

Jones and Ogilby also participated on two of the Demons winning relay teams, the 200 medley along with Adelyn Newton and sophomore Emma Lindstrom in 1:58.3, and the 400 freestyle relay, again with Lindstrom and with junior Sophie Price, with a time of 4:56.14.

Lindstrom was the other event winner for the Demons, taking the field in the 100-yard freestyle with a league-leading best time of 55.69 seconds. Lindstrom also took second place to teammate Jones in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:19.95.

As a team, Glenwood had 499.5 points, well ahead of Durango with 350 and Summit with 297.5.

Glenwood currently has all three of its relays and 10 swimmers qualified to attend the state 3A championship meet in Thornton Feb. 10-11. The Glenwood girls are currently ranked fourth in the state Maxpreps poll, with defending state 500 freestyle champion Ogilby ranked No. 1 again in that event.

The Demon swimmers face another slate of teams at Summit High School on Saturday, followed by a meet at Aspen on Jan. 27 and wrapping up the regular season with a home meet against multiple teams Jan. 28 at the Glenwood Community Center Pool.

The West Slope Conference Championships take place Feb. 5-6 at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, where the Demons will look to defend their league title.