Glenwood Springs, Rifle finish second in respective home golf invites Monday and Tuesday

Glenwood Springs High School junior Sarah Friemel eyes her putt on the 9th hole at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, during Monday’s Demon Invitational.

Glenwood Springs High School took second in its home Lady Demon Invitational girls golf tournament on Monday at the River Valley Ranch Golf Course in Carbondale.

It was the first of back-to-back area meets, as the host Rifle High School girls also took second as a team in their Lady Bear Classic Tuesday at Rifle Creek Golf Course.

In the Monday meet, Glenwood senior Katelyn Brennan was the top Demons golfer, placing sixth with a score of 101. Fruita’s Cierra Noetzelmann carded an 85 to win, and Aspen freshman Lenna Persson was second at 87.

Glenwood junior Sarah Friemel finished in a three-way tie for sixth along with junior teammate Marley Horch and Rifle sophomore Jadyn Petree at 101.

Other Demons players included Taylor Joslin, 110 and Olivia Miernicki, 150. Rifle sophomore Blayke Hostettler finished 12th with a score of 107.

The top individual golfer at Tuesday’s Lady Bear Classic was Vail Mountain sophomore Logan Nobrega, according to results provided by Glenwood Springs coach Lori West.

Rifle’s Petree carded a 101 to finish as the top Garfield County golfer in fifth, and Hostettler placed ninth with a 104.

Glenwood’s top golfer was Friemel, in 10th with 105.

In order behind her for the Demons were Marley, 111; Brennan, 113; Taylor, 126; and Miernicki, 144.

Aspen High School freshman Lenna Persson chips onto the 8th green at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale during Monday’s Demon Invitational golf meet.

High school girls golf team results Demons Invitational, River Valley Ranch Fruita Monument — 287 Glenwood Springs — 301 Palisade — 315 Rifle — 318 Aspen — 337 Grand Junction — 339 Meeker — 373 Moffat County — 379 Lady Bear Classic, Rifle Creek G.C. Montrose — 293 Rifle — 315 Fruita Monument — 318 Palisade — 323 Glenwood Springs — 329 Aspen — 334 Grand Junction — 392 Moffat County — 400

