Glenwood Springs, Rifle finish second in respective home golf invites Monday and Tuesday
Glenwood Springs High School took second in its home Lady Demon Invitational girls golf tournament on Monday at the River Valley Ranch Golf Course in Carbondale.
It was the first of back-to-back area meets, as the host Rifle High School girls also took second as a team in their Lady Bear Classic Tuesday at Rifle Creek Golf Course.
In the Monday meet, Glenwood senior Katelyn Brennan was the top Demons golfer, placing sixth with a score of 101. Fruita’s Cierra Noetzelmann carded an 85 to win, and Aspen freshman Lenna Persson was second at 87.
Glenwood junior Sarah Friemel finished in a three-way tie for sixth along with junior teammate Marley Horch and Rifle sophomore Jadyn Petree at 101.
Other Demons players included Taylor Joslin, 110 and Olivia Miernicki, 150. Rifle sophomore Blayke Hostettler finished 12th with a score of 107.
The top individual golfer at Tuesday’s Lady Bear Classic was Vail Mountain sophomore Logan Nobrega, according to results provided by Glenwood Springs coach Lori West.
Rifle’s Petree carded a 101 to finish as the top Garfield County golfer in fifth, and Hostettler placed ninth with a 104.
Glenwood’s top golfer was Friemel, in 10th with 105.
In order behind her for the Demons were Marley, 111; Brennan, 113; Taylor, 126; and Miernicki, 144.
Demons Invitational, River Valley Ranch
Fruita Monument — 287
Glenwood Springs — 301
Palisade — 315
Rifle — 318
Aspen — 337
Grand Junction — 339
Meeker — 373
Moffat County — 379
Lady Bear Classic, Rifle Creek G.C.
Montrose — 293
Rifle — 315
Fruita Monument — 318
Palisade — 323
Glenwood Springs — 329
Aspen — 334
Grand Junction — 392
Moffat County — 400
