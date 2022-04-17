Glenwood Springs tops Rifle for Demon Invite boys track crown; Lady Demons second

Glenwood Springs sophomore Joaquin Sandoval pulls away from the field to win the 100 meters at the Demon Invitational Saturday, April 16, at Stubler Memorial Field.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The final track event of the day gave the edge to Glenwood Springs in a back-and-forth battle with Rifle for the boys team title at Saturday’s Demon Invitational track and field meet at Stubler Memorial Field.

With the Bears leading the team standings by a paw, and only the 4×400 relay remaining, the Demons quartet of Dylan West, Cooper Proctor, William Hassel and Reid Swanson finished second behind Cedaredge with a time of 3:41.80 to give the hosts the team title with 78 points.

Rifle’s Jesus Lopez, Kelley Johnson, Sterling Cook and Joel Valencia crossed in fifth (3:53.41), as the Bears finished with 77.5 points. Cedaredge was a close third in the team competition with 72 points.

Top performances for the Demons came from sophomore Joaquin Sandoval, who won the 100 meters in 11.19 seconds, and freshman Benny Swanson, who won the 1600 meters with a time of 4:58.85.

Rifle junior Kade Bishop competes in the 400 meters at the Demon Invitational track and field meet Saturday, April 16, at Stubler Memorial Field in Glenwood Springs.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Rifle junior Kade Bishop won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 5 inches, and was third in the 400 meters (52.31), and sophomore teammate Troy Mataia won the shot put (43-3) to lead the Bears.

Other top-five finishers by school

Glenwood Springs: Sandoval, fourth 200 (23.67); Reid Swanson, third 300 hurdles (46.53) and third high jump (5-8); 4×200 relay, second (1:36.21); 4×800 relay, second (8:53.34); 4×100 relay, fifth (46.29); Rustyn Randolph, second shot put (42-3); Kodiak Kellogg, fifth discus (108-8).

Rifle: Daniel Carreon, third triple jump (38-2); Jason Prado, third discus (122-8); Jace Coller, fourth 1600 (5:03.44); Peyton Prettyman, fourth 100 (11.85); Patrick Whitt, fifth 3200 (11:37.21); 4×100 relay, third (45.97); 4×200 relay, third (1:36.34); 4×800 relay, fifth (9:24.4).

Grand Valley: Kade Sackett, first triple jump (38-7.7); Jacob Doyle, first discus (144-9); Brayden Harper, fourth shot put (41-2.25); Steven Hicks, fifth long jump (17-3.5); Connor Ostermiller, fifth 1600 (5:04.61).

Roaring Fork: 4×200 relay, fourth (1:37.14); Samual Schoon, fifth long jump (17-9).

Basalt: Gavin Webb, first high jump (6-2), fourth long jump (18-4); Lorenzo Salazar Tedin, second high jump (5-10); Marlon Nelson, fourth discus (110-9).

Lady Demons take second

Glenwood Springs junior Breauna Sorenson won the long jump at the Demon Invitational Saturday, April 16, at Stubler Memorial Field with a leap of 16-1. John Stroud/Post Independent



First-place finishes by three Glenwood Springs athletes paced the Lady Demons to second place with 97 points behind meet champion Cedaredge, which finished with 142 points. Basalt was fifth with 48.

Junior Breauna Sorensen won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch, and also took third in the 100 meters at 13.43 seconds. Senior Ella Johnson won the 3200 meters in 11:35.14 and was second in the 1600 (5:28.06), and senior Maria Carlson won the 400 meters in 1:00.24.

Other top-five finishers by school

Glenwood Springs: Sophia Connerton-Nevin, third 1600 (5:30.72); Ruby Patch, third 100 hurdles (16.75), fifth 300 hurdles (50.21); Tori Taylor, fifth 100 hurdles (17.6); Ashley Adams, fifth 200 (30.68); Miah Suarez, third 300 hurdles (49.00); 800 medley relay, third (1:56.22); 4×400 relay, fourth (4:24.76); Alex Shea, third triple jump (34-1.7); fourth high jump (4-8), fifth long jump (15-4.2).

Rifle: Sophia Craig, fourth pole vault (7-5); Triniti Johnson, fifth pole vault (6-11).

Roaring Fork: Isabella Moon, fifth 1600 (6:11.5).

Basalt: Katelyn Maley, first 1600 (5:15.13); Jacey Read, second 100 (12.96); Ava Lane, second 800 (2:19.2); 800 medley relay, first (1:53.24); 4×400 relay, second (4:17.12).

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.