Glenwood sweeps Demon Invitational in impressive fashion

The 38th annual Demon Invitational track and field meet took place on Saturday afternoon in Glenwood Springs at Stubler Memorial Field, as fresh snow greeted the 20 teams in attendance, which looked like a scene right out of a Christmas postcard, but as the skies cleared and the day began to heat up, so did the athletic performances on the red Glenwood oval.

The best runners, jumpers, and throwers of the day proved to be the host Demon boys and girls. Head Coach Blake Risner's bunch came away with titles in both divisions against some stiff competition from around the Western Slope and Front Range of Colorado.

"I'm very proud of the athletes for setting their goals and accomplishing them," Risner said following the meet. "I'm so pleased with these kids. We're excited about the rest of the season."

Final team standings and points accumulated in the boys' category had the Demons on top with 127 points. Grand Junction took second place at 71 points, with the top five rounded out by Montrose (67), Fruita Monument (63), and Moffat County (42).

For the ladies it was Glenwood high atop the team podium with 96 points, followed in order by Rifle (67), Steamboat (57), Montrose (52), Soroco and Fruita Monument (51 points).

Some individual highlights for Glenwood and other local schools saw the Demons take top honors in both the boys' and girls' 4×100 meter relay. The boys (Gavin Olson, A.J. Crowley, Kuba Bartnik and Aaron Smith) registered a time of 44.24 seconds in their victory. Morgan Hollenback, Ginny Bergstrom, Saylor Warren and Sequoia Kellogg comprised the winning group of Lady Demons with a time of 51.83.

Several members of both Demon relay teams fared well in individual events also. Olson won the boys' 100m dash with a time of 11.52 seconds, while Crowley won the 110m hurdles in 15.36, just barely edging out Roaring Fork's Justin Thompson (15.38) and Jasper Germain (15.68). Crowley also notched valuable points for Glenwood by placing second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.80 seconds. Demon teammate Wyatt Ewer was right behind, placing third in the event at 41.87 seconds. Ewer also took a third-place ribbon in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 9.5 inches.

Warren won the girls' long jump by floating 16-06, and Bergstrom ran and jumped her way to a title in the 300m hurdles by clocking 46.72 seconds. Kellogg placed second in the triple jump with a flight of 34-11.5.

Another notable for the Glenwood girls was freshman phenom Sophia Vigil who came in third in the 400m run (1:02.01), and fifth in the 1,600m run (5:45.36).

The Glenwood boys had a strong showing in the mile (1,600m), with Gavin Harden taking second place (4:33.04), Benny Smith right behind in third (4:37.6), and Henry Barth in fifth place at 4:41.10.

The girls of Rifle had a few eye-catching moments also on Saturday as distance ace Sarah Wagler garnered a couple of third-place finishes (800m, 2:30.30; 1,600m, 5:28.11). The Bears' speedy sophomore Delaney Phillips wore the winner's crown in the 100m dash (12.92), and placed second in the 200m dash. Rifle's 4x200m relay team reeled in a second-place finish with a time of 1:54.36. The squad was made up of Halie Holmes, Mackenzie Elizardo, Ashley Manera, and Phillips.

The girls of Grand Valley had a shining star on the day as Jordyn Pittman won both the 200m (26.76) and the 400m (1:00.60) events.

The highlight of the meet could very well have been a Demon Invitational record leap of 6 feet, 7 inches in the boys' high jump by Roaring Fork's Germain.

Things actually kicked off in the Demon Invite on Friday afternoon as the boys and girls tested their skills in the pole vault competition. Payten Spencer got the Glenwood girls going in a promising direction early when she cleared 8 feet, 2 inches to score 10 valuable points for the home crew. The Demon boys failed to get on the scoreboard in the meet's initial event, but more than made up for the slow start with their showing Saturday.

Next up for the Glenwood track team will be a meet on Friday at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

Complete meet results can be viewed at scottmeets.wikispaces.com