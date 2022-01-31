Glenwood swimmers win Winter Invite, prep for conference championships; area wrestlers compete in Parachute

Glenwood Springs High School’s girls swim team won its home Winter Invite meet Saturday, and looks to continue its winning ways in defense of the 3A/4A Western Slope League championship in Grand Junction this weekend.

The Lady Demons emerged the winners out of six teams competing at the Glenwood Springs Community Center pool on Saturday, with 311 points.

Second place went to Summit with 179, followed by Aspen with 140, Gunnison with 136, Fruita Monument with 46 and Moffat County with 32.

Individual event winners for Glenwood Springs included junior Amelie Ogilby in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, recording times of 2:04.16 and 5:32.28 respectively; senior Amy Madsen in 200 individual medley (2:22.14); and the Demons’ 400 freestyle relay team (4:02.06).

Aspen dominated the top spot on the podium, winning six of the 11 events, including two of the three relays (the 200 free and 200 medley). Individually, the Skiers’ Kayla Tehrani won the 50 freestyle (0:25.74) and the 100 fly (1:00.57), Lilly Huggard won the 100 backstroke (1:03.91), and Laila Khan-Faroogi won the 100 freestyle (0:57.89)

The host Demons’ depth made the difference in the team results, though, as Glenwood earned several top-3 finishes, including placing multiple relay teams. Glenwood took first and second in the 400 free relay, second in the 200 free relay, and second and third in the 200 medley relay.

Individually, Glenwood swept the 200 IM, as sophomore Adelyn Newton (2:32.89) and senior Ellie MacPherson (2:33.39) placed second and third behind Madsen.

The undefeated Demons will be looking to defend their league title at the WSL Championships to be held at Colorado Mesa University on Friday and Saturday.

Members of the 2021-22 Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team gather for a team photo before their home Winter Invite on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Glenwood Springs Community Center pool.

Steve Vanderhoof/Courtesy photo

“We’re very well seeded to win two or three events and place two, three maybe four swimmers per event,” long-time Demons swim coach Steve Vanderhoof said.

A team of 20-plus swimmers also allows Glenwood Springs to enter two relay teams per event.

“Nobody else in the league is quite that deep, so it does give us an advantage,” Vanderhoof said. “I attribute that to these girls really putting in the work year-round and swimming club in the summer.”

The league meet also serves as the final qualifier for the 3A State Championships the following weekend in Thornton.

“We already know we’re taking all three relays to state, and we’ll probably have nine or 10 swimmers in the individual events,” Vanderhoof said.

Grand Valley hosts Great 8 wrestling duals

Hayden emerged the winner in the eight-team Great 8 Scramble at Grand Valley High School in Parachute on Saturday, while the host Cardinals placed second.

The duals scramble format also included teams from Glenwood Springs and Coal Ridge.

Hayden defeated Grand Valley, 54-21, in the championship matchup, and Glenwood Springs defeated Coal Ridge, 40-30, to earn third.

In the championship dual, Grand Valley’s Dominic Mendoza won the 160-pound contest over Hayden’s J.D. Case by fall in 3:54. At 106 pounds, it was Grand Valley’s Jaysen Skeen over Chase Preston of Hayden in a 7-4 decision; and at 113 pounds, the Cardinals’ Teagan Jacobs defeated Hayden’s Joe Harris by fall in 5:19.

Wrestled match results from the Glenwood Springs-Coal Ridge contest for third place were as follows:

106 pounds: Matthew Kelly (Glenwood) over Jocelyn Smith (Coal Ridge), fall 4:38.

113 pounds: Kenai Kellogg (Glenwood) over Joshua Crews (Coal Ridge), fall 1:07.

120 pounds: Ian McNeal (Coal Ridge) over Ethan Ringer (Glenwood), fall 1:00.

126 pounds: Isaac Lepe (Glenwood) over Carter Coon (Coal Ridge), fall 3:03.

132 pounds: Leobardo Meraz (Glenwood) over Emjai Holder (Coal Ridge), 12-3 major decision.

138 pounds: Ray Rosenmerkel (Glenwood) over Rueschel Pierce (Coal Ridge), fall 1:02.

152 pounds: Clayton Rossi (Coal Ridge) over Dakotah Aguirre (Glenwood), fall 4:50.

160 pounds: Brandon Short (Coal Ridge) over Eleazar Mellin (Glenwood), fall 1:26.

220 pounds: Angelo Perea (Coal Ridge) over Cameron Small (Glenwood), fall 2:56.

Qualifying dual results: Glenwood Springs 45, Rangely 36; Grand Valley 65, Soroco 12; Coal Ridge 36, Eagle Valley 24; Hayden 54, Glenwood Springs 29; Grand Valley 58, Eagle Valley 6; Coal Ridge 54, Soroco 18; Glenwood Springs 52, North Park 18; Grand Valley 54, Coal Ridge 12; Hayden 72, Coal Ridge 6; Grand Valley 42, Glenwood Springs 35.

