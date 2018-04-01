Glenwood tracksters stay hot in Arizona heat

Spring Break provided the perfect opportunity for the Glenwood Springs High School track and field athletes to leave the high altitude and cold temperatures of Colorado behind and venture off to warmer climates.

While many team members traveled to exotic locations for a family vacation, 15 Demon tracksters signed up for the Peoria Invitational and made their way to the Phoenix, Arizona, area to compete. The Glenwood athletes made the most of the opportunity to run with warmer muscles and the additional oxygen circulating in their bloodstream.

The Glenwood boys were the talk of the invitational in Peoria — sitting in first place for most of the day despite only registering nine athletes for competition. Eventually, the numbers game caught up with the Glenwood crew and the Demons finished in second place, scoring 65 points. Centennial High School won the boy's side with 103 points.

The scoring for Glenwood started off with Bryce Risner and A.J. Adams taking first and second in the high jump, respectively. Both managed to clear 6 feet 2 inches.

A short time later, all three Glenwood hurdlers scored points in the 110-meter hurdle race. A.J. Crowley led the way by placing second with a lifetime best time of 15.20. Risner raced to third with a 15.83 and Wyatt Ewer scored a fifth-place finish with a time of 16.28.

Gavin Harden, fresh off of his school record 3200-meter performance at Broomfield, led from start to finish in the boys 1600-meter run to claim that individual title with a career best time of 4:29.93. After running the first half of the race in 2:11, Harden had built a 60-meter lead and had to hold off a late charge by a Shadow Ridge High School runner.

Recommended Stories For You

Additional scoring for the Glenwood boys came from Gavin Olson who placed fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 22.73, Crowley and Ewer, second and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, and Ewer in the triple jump (second).

The six Glenwood Springs girls in attendance at the Peoria Invitational also did well, placing fifth in the team scoring out of the 22 schools at the meet. Glenwood's total of 44 points was not far off of Flagstaff, Arizona's 72 points.

The hurdle events were very strong for the out-of-staters. Ginny Bergstrom was the champion of the girls 100-meter hurdles with a lifetime best time of 15.57. In the same final, Glenwood's Sequoia Kellogg ran a season-best 15.82 to place fourth.

Kellogg also ran to a second-place finish in the 300-meters hurdles with a time of 49.01, with Bergstrom right behind at 49.55 for third.

Kellogg placed second in her season debut in the girl's triple jump leaping 33 feet 10 inches. Saylor Warren placed third in the long jump at 16 feet. The Glenwood girls 4×100 meter relay team of Sedona Kellogg, Bergstrom, Warren and Sequoia Kellogg placed fifth with a time of 53.36.

Glenwood Springs will host a 10-school JV track meet on Tuesday of this week and then the varsity will travel to Gypsum on Saturday for the Eagle Valley Invitational, where most of the other area high school teams will be competing.