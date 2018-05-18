Glenwood’s Zach Johnson earns all-state lax honor

For the second straight year, Glenwood senior attacker Zach Johnson earned all-state honors for 4A lacrosse, becoming the first player in Glenwood lacrosse history to earn the all-state honors not just once, but back-to-back in his career.

Johnson finished his senior season with 35 goals and 29 assists, good for a 4A Western Slope League-leading 64 points on the year. For his career, Johnson finishes with 92 goals and 104 assists in three years, good for 198 points.

Along with Johnson earning all-state honors, fellow senior captain Devlin Powell earned first-team all-conference honors for the Demons, while sophomore Travis Niccoli and junior Liam Mazzotta earned second-team all-conference honors for the Demons.

Freshman Connor Powell, junior Max Lemkau and sophomore Kelton McPherson earned all-conference honorable mention honors for the Demons.