Glenwood’s Kelley shoots round of 87 at Tiara Rado tourney

Competing at the Tiara Rado tournament Wednesday in Grand Junction, Glenwood junior Lisa Kelley turned in a strong individual performance to lead the Demons, shooting a team-low round of 87, as four Demon golfers combined to shoot a team total of 421 on the afternoon.

Aside from Kelley's strong 87, senior Callie Jones shot a round of 96, while Maggie Freimel and Gabby Jimenez shot rounds of 114 and 124, respectively.

The Demons were missing top golfer Lauren Murphy on the day, but a team total of 421 while shorthanded is a good building block for Glenwood.

Outside of the Glenwood girls, the Coal Ridge Titans sent senior golfer Cheyenne Williams to the tournament. With Coal Ridge on spring break, it was up to Williams to compete or not. In her first year back from injury, Williams shot a round of 98 at Tiara Rado.

Grand Junction High School went on to win the tournament with a team score of 231, led by rounds of 71 from Brittlynn Odell and Gracie Olkowski.