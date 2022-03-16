Glenwood’s Spires, Grand Valley’s Parker named 4A, 3A WSL basketball Players of the Year

Glenwood Springs Demon Joslyn Spires dribbles the ball around the defending Basalt Longhorn during action early on in the 2021-22 season at Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A pair of juniors from Glenwood Springs and Grand Valley high schools topped the list of Western Slope League All-Conference girls basketball selections in voting by league coaches at the conclusion of the season.

In the 4A ranks, Lady Demon Joslyn Spires was named Co-Player of the Year along with Summit High junior Autumn Rivera.

Leading the list of 3A girls selections was the Cardinals’ AbbeyRose Parker.

For the boys, the 3A Player of the Year was senior Porter Lee of the 3A state champion and undefeated Aspen Skiers.

All-Conference basketball picks for boys and girls in both classifications were announced at the conclusion of the regular season and after all WSL teams were eliminated from last weekend’s state tournament.

Spires helped lead the Glenwood Springs girls to an 18-7 overall record and a 12-0 run to the 4A WSL regular season title and a trip to the 4A playoffs, where the Demons fell in the second round to Skyview, 65-59.

Along the way, Spires averaged 11 points, 4.3 steals and 1.9 assists per game, according to statistics posted to Maxpreps Colorado.

Joining her on the All-Conference team were senior teammates Ella Johnson, Sophia Prieto and Miah Suarez and junior Breauna Sorensen. The other Garfield County player making 4A All-Conference was Rifle senior Jamie Caron.

Meanwhile, Parker was a big key to the Grand Valley ladies’ successful run to a 21-6 overall record and 5-2 finish in the competitive 3A WSL. The Cardinals finished fourth at the state tournament last weekend.

Grand Valley junior AbbyRose Parker, center, dribbles up court against Colorado Academy during the 3A regional tournament in Parachute March 5.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Parker led the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game, and also contributed four rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game, according to Maxpreps stats.

Joining her in earning All-Conference honors were teammates senior Bailey Radel and sophomore Jaycee Pittman. Other Garfield County picks were junior Jackie Camunez and senior Clara Carranza from Coal Ridge. The Titans finished 13-7 on the season, also earning a trip to the 3A playoffs.

For the boys, in 4A, Glenwood Springs senior Bryson McClain and Rifle sophomore Logan Gross made All-Conference; and in 3A, All-Conference picks included senior Eddie Salazar and junior Andres Mendoza from Coal Ridge, junior River Byrne from Roaring Fork, and senior Emilio Garcia from Grand Valley.

Coaches of the year were Maggie Crouch of Steamboat Springs (4A girls), Cory Hitchcock of Palisade and Justin Brandt of Eagle Valley (4A boys), Scott Parker of Grand Valley (3A girls) and Cory Parker of Aspen (3A boys).

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.