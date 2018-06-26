Glenwood’s Trapani wins Frisco mountain bike race

Glenwood Springs mountain biker Lucca Trapani won the Battle the Bear cross-country mountain bike race at the Frisco Peninsula course Sunday afternoon.

Riding in the Category 1 Junior Boys 17-18 division, Trapani finished the 16.5-mile race in one hour, 10 minutes and six seconds, 29 seconds ahead of second place and 1:49 ahead of the third-place finisher. The race traversed two laps of the technical 8.25-mile course, which climbed 800 vertical feet per lap. Conditions were cool and partly cloudy at the scenic venue overlooking Lake Dillon.

The race was the second and final stop of the Rocky Mountain Endurance/ Colorado State Championship series. By virtue of the 100 points earned in the race, Trapani also earned a bronze medal in the overall state championships. The win was the first individual victory for Trapani, who is pursuing points in highly competitive International Cycling Union events throughout the summer.

"This felt good," Trapani said following the race. "I felt strong and pushed it right from the start, and no one could go with me. It's a real confidence boost heading into the summer season."

Trapani will travel to West Virginia in July for his second trip to the National Championships, where he placed 37th last year.

Trapani will represent Glenwood Springs High School this fall in his senior year with the Dirt Demons mountain bike racing team. Last season, Trapani placed sixth in the state in the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) State High School Mountain Bike Championship in Eagle.