Glenwood’s Wilson falls short in 3A 182-pound title match

Glenwood Springs junior Amos Wilson came up just short in his quest for his first wrestling state championship Saturday night inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, dropping a 6-1 decision to The Classical Academy senior Nathan Johns (34-1) in the 3A 182-pound state championship match.

Wilson fell behind 2-0 early as Johns scored a takedown on the Glenwood junior. Wilson quickly made it 2-1 in the beginning of the second period with an escape from a restart, but Johns closed the match with two takedowns for the 6-1 win.

Wilson reached the 3A state final at 182 pounds, thanks to a win by fall over Eagle Valley's Davis Ward in the semifinal matchup Friday night. Wilson pinned Ward in just 3:41, setting up a state championship showdown with Johns.

Prior to Wilson's triumph in the state semifinal, the junior opened the state tournament with a win by fall in 1:22 over Englewood's James Sharp. In the second round, Wilson won by decision (14-8) over Fort Morgan's Brian Paxton. Wilson earned one of the top seeds in the state tournament thanks to his Class 3A Region 1 championship last weekend.

At the Montrose Events Center last weekend, the Glenwood junior pinned Bayfield's Paden Williamson in 59 seconds in the first round, before then pinning Alamosa's Zeke Rangel in 55 seconds, setting up a championship match with Montezuma-Cortez's Swayde Noyes. Wilson stayed perfect, winning by decision, 8-2, to claim the regional championship at 182 pounds.

The talented junior, who is the younger brother of former Glenwood standout and current Iowa Hawkeye Myles Wilson, will undoubtedly be one of the state champion favorites in his senior year in 3A.

