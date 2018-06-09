Goldschmidt stays hot, Shaw melts down, D’Backs top Rockies

DENVER — Paul Goldschmidt had his second straight two-homer game and drove in four runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks took advantage of a double error by Brian Shaw to rally past the Colorado Rockies 12-7 on Saturday night.

Shaw (2-5) entered the game to protect a 7-6 lead and allowed six runs — only one of them earned — while getting just two outs before leaving to a chorus of boos and insults from the crowd of 43,000-plus.

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 — his fourth straight game with at least three hits — and has 16 hits in eight games in June after collecting 14 hits in 27 games in May. He hit his 11th and 12th long balls this season, both off Rockies starter Chad Bettis.

The Diamondbacks won their seventh straight game at Coors Field, a streak that dates to last June 21. Colorado has lost six straight at home overall.

It could have been different before Shaw's meltdown.

The right-hander mishandled pinch-hitter Ketel Marte's potential double-play comebacker and then threw wildly into right field for a second error, allowing John Ryan Murphy to score the tying run all the way from second and putting Marte at third.

One out later, Shaw intentionally walked Goldschmidt, and Jake Lamb lined a single to center to put Arizona ahead 8-7.

David Peralta followed with a two-out single to right that made it 10-7, and after walking Jarrod Dyson on four pitches, Shaw gave up a two-run double to Nick Ahmed.

Silvino Bracho (2-0) picked up the win, throwing a pair of 1-2-3 innings and striking out four in relief of starter Matt Koch, who gave up three homers, two to Trevor Story — his 13th and 14th — and one to DJ LeMahieu, his sixth.

Bettis was tagged three times, too, with Nick Ahmed also taking him deep.

The Rockies have allowed a major league record three or more home runs in five consecutive home games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Colorado also has given up 10 or more hits in 11 consecutive games since May 28. That's the longest in the majors since Seattle's 11-game streak in August of 2008 and the longest in the National League since the Dodgers had a 12-game streak Aug. 23-Sept. 5, 2006.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Steven Souza Jr. (right pectoral strain) took live at-bats against injured starters Robbie Ray (strained right oblique) and Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles bursitis) on Saturday. Ray threw two innings and De La Rosa one. Both will take Sunday off. … A.J. Pollock (fractured thumb) will have a CT scan next week. … RHP Shelby Miller (Tommy John surgery) will throw 85-90 pitches for Double-A Jackson on Sunday.

Rockies: RF Carlos Gonzalez was a late scratch from the lineup with back spasms. He was replaced in right field by Noel Cuevas and in the cleanup spot by Story, who came close to hitting his third homer of the night when he flied out to the wall in right in the eighth. … The Rockies recalled LHP Sam Howard from Triple-A Albuquerque to take the roster spot of LHP Harrison Musgrave (bereavement list). Musgrave is expected back Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zack Godley (5-5, 5.12) faces Rockies LHF Kyle Freeland (6-5, 3.48) in Sunday's finale of the three-game series.