Grand Valley, Roaring Fork players named 2A spring football All Conference

The 2A West All-Conference spring football selections have been announced, and both Grand Valley and Roaring Fork high schools are well represented.

Making the first team in voting by league coaches and also being named All State was Grand Valley nose tackle senior Eric France.

Other Cardinals joining him on the first team were junior running back Emilio Garcia, junior outside linebacker Justice France and sophomore center Jacob Doyle.

Honorable mention selections for Grand Valley were senior kicker Cristian Barragan, junior fullback Brayden Harper and junior corner back AJ Alegria.

Meanwhile, the Roaring Fork Rams of Carbondale had two first team All-Conference selection in senior linebacker/running back Ruben Samuelson and junior running back/outside linebacker Blake Thomas.

Honorable mentions for the Rams went to sophomore linebacker/running back Brady Samuelson, sophomore running back/corner back Oscar Barraza, sophomore tight end/linebacker Walter Burger and sophomore lineman Jose Munoz.

Grand Valley and Roaring Fork played this spring in the one-off 2A West league along with St. Mary’s, Buena Vista, Manitou Springs and Estes Park.

The Cardinals made the playoffs, finishing at 3-4 overall with a 40-27 loss May 1 at Estes Park. The Rams finished 0-6 in their first season returning to varsity level play since fall of 2017.

Both teams are expected to return to their normal 1A Western Slope League slate come August.

