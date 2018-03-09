Grand Valley’s Chenoweth wins 3A WSL Player of the Year

Grand Valley High School junior guard Shaya Chenoweth continues to add to her list of basketball accolades.

In a year in which she cracked the 1,000-point mark for her career and led the Cardinals to a 15-8 (7-2 3A Western Slope League) record and a berth in the 3A state playoffs, Chenoweth earned the 3A Western Slope League Player of the Year award, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Chenoweth, who scored her 1,000th point in a win over Aspen, finished the year averaging 22.6 points per game, 5.5 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Grand Valley. Chenoweth's per-game average for points led the league by nearly double the average of the next closest scorer in Delta's Sara Geddes (12.4 points per game). Chenoweth also led the league in steals, finishing a full steal ahead of Roaring Fork sophomore Emily Broadhurst.

Joining Chenoweth on the first team All-Conference list for the Cardinals was sophomore guard Jordyn Pittman, who teamed with Chenoweth in the backcourt to form a lethal duo for Grand Valley.

Pittman finished the year averaging 7.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Cardinals.

Outside of Grand Valley, the Basalt Longhorns landed two players on the first team All-Conference list, while Roaring Fork and Coal Ridge landed one each.

Basalt senior Kate Schrock earned first-team honors for the Longhorns after averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game under the direction of head coach Kat Fitzpatrick, while fellow senior Cintia Miramontes earned first-team honors, as well, for Basalt. Miramontes finished the year averaging 5.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists per game.

Coal Ridge saw senior Santana Martinez land on the first team, as the guard averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.1 assists per game under head coach Clyde Morgan, while Roaring Fork junior Logan Erickson earned first-team honors for the Rams. Erickson averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game under head coach Jade Bath.

Grand Valley saw a league-high three players land on the league's honorable mention list, as senior guard Danielle Call, sophomore forward Loghan Teter and freshman guard Tabitha Call all earned honorable mentions. Danielle Call finished the season averaging 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals for the Cardinals under head coach Jake Higuera, while Teter averaged 5.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. Tabitha Call chipped in throughout the year, averaging 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

Broadhurst and junior Kendall Bernot earned honorable mentions for the Roaring Fork, as Broadhurst averaged 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.3 assists per game for the Rams, while Bernot finished with a line of 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game on the year.

Coal Ridge landed one player on the honorable mention list, as junior guard Sam Dunn earned the distinction. Dunn had a hand in everything for the Titans, averaging 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 assists on the year.

Cedaredge head coach Ryan Hilbig earned Coach of the Year honors, as the Bruins saw a league-high three players land on the first team. Moffat County had three on the first team, as well.