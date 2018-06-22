Gray strikes out 12 in Rockies’ 11-3 win over Marlins

DENVER — Jon Gray struck out 12 in seven dominant innings, Nolan Arenado homered in Colorado's six-run fourth, and the Rockies won their fourth in a row by beating the Miami Marlins 11-3 on Friday night.

It was Gray's 12th career 10-plus strikeout game and the fourth this season. He had at least two strikeouts in five of his innings, including striking out the side in the sixth. Gray (7-7) walked none and withstood a solo homer in the third by Derek Dietrich, who drove a 2-0 pitch the opposite way into the left-field bleachers.

Arenado had three hits, including his team-leading 17th homer, a two-run drive. Tom Murphy had two doubles among his three hits and two RBIs.

The Rockies have scored at least 10 runs in three of their four wins. Even Gray pitched in with a run-scoring sacrifice in the fourth in which he reached when a sliding Carlos Gonzalez beat the throw home from first baseman Justin Bour.

Wei-Yin Chen (2-4) matched Gray through three innings, but then ran into trouble in the fourth — some of it not of his own doing. Second baseman Starlin Castro bobbled the ball after getting a relay throw, allowing Ian Desmond to score from third with the first of the Rockies' six runs in the inning. A wild pitch by Chen helped set up Noel Cuevas' score on D.J. LeMahieu's sacrifice fly. Blackmon singled ahead of Arenado's home run, which he sent deep into the left-field bleachers.

Chen allowed seven runs and nine hits in four innings.

Pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra, batting for Gray in the bottom of the seventh, doubled off the right-field wall to drive in a pair of runs. Murphy's RBI double in the second pushed across the Rockies' first run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a right shoulder impingement. RHP Nick Wittgren filled the roster vacancy when he was reinstated from the 10-day DL. Wittgren had been sidelined by a right middle finger contusion.

Rockies: RHP Scott Oberg (back strain) and LHP Mike Dunn (upper back strain), who are both on the 10-day DL, are slated to begin their respective rehab assignments. The two are scheduled to pitch an inning apiece Saturday for Triple-A Albuquerque at Fresno and then each work another inning Monday for high Class A Lancaster at Modesto.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Trevor Richards (1-4, 5.45 ERA) has gone 1-2 with a 6.28 ERA since his recall for his second stint with Miami this season.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (4-2) will be looking to bounce back from a loss in his last outing, when he gave up three runs in a 12-2 loss earlier this week to the New York Mets.