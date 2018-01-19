Grizzlies’ 14U team wins Bantam A Grizz Cup Championship

Competing in the Bantam A Grizz Cup Championship in Salt Lake City last weekend, the Glenwood Grizzlies' 14U Bantam A team battled through six tough games against teams from Dallas, Idaho and other areas of the region to pick up the championship with a 1-0 win over the Dallas Penguins in the final.

Prior to the championship game win over Dallas, the Grizzlies rolled through the early portion of the tournament, kick-starting the weekend slate of games with a 7-0 win over the Jr. Golden Knights on Jan. 12, before then topping the PC Ice Minors on Jan. 13 to start off the tournament with two blowout wins.

Following the two big wins to start the tournament, the Grizzlies matched up with Idaho Falls North Stars in the first semifinal matchup of the tournament.

In the semifinal tilt, Glenwood picked up a 4-3 win over the North Stars.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the third period, Glenwood scored three unanswered goals in the third period to force overtime, but in the overtime period neither team was able to find the back of the net, leading to a 3-man shootout between the Grizzlies and North Stars.

The first three shooters for either side was unable to find the back of the net, which turned the shootout in a 1 vs. 1 round. Glenwood's Lanyon Henwood scored on his attempt to put Glenwood in front before Grizzly goaltender Owen McConaughy stopped the North Stars' shooter to secure the semifinal victory, putting the Grizzlies in the championship game against the Dallas Penguins.

Unlike the semifinal, the final against the Penguins featured stellar goaltending and just one goal.

Fortunately for Glenwood, the one goal was scored by a Grizzly, as Ross Barlow scored a short-handed goal off of an assist from Anthony Guy, giving the Grizzlies the tournament win.

McConaughy shut out the Penguins, who had a number of power play opportunities in the championship game.

What made the win even sweeter was the fact that Glenwood finished the game with just eight skaters due to penalties and injuries.

"The team played with heart, and never gave up continuing to compete well through adversary, especially in the championship game when injuries and penalties reduced our bench to eight skaters," Glenwood Head Coach Casey Endsley said. "The MVP of the entire tournament needs to go to our goalie, Owen McConaughy; without him we are not bringing home this banner."

Endsley's words weren't just empty ones, as McConaughy was awarded the Grizz Cup Championship tournament MVP award.

The Grizzlies will return home this weekend for a slate of games, including the "Pink The Rink" event for the Susan B. Koman foundation, starting at 3 p.m. today at 'The Cave' at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center.