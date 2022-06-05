 Grizzlies storm Vegas to win Memorial Day Classic | PostIndependent.com
Grizzlies storm Vegas to win Memorial Day Classic

The Glenwood Grizzlies U18 high school hockey team won its division at the the 2022 Las Vegas Memorial Day Classic tournament last weekend, hosted by the Las Vegas Storm youth hockey program.
TK Kwiatkowski/courtesy photo

