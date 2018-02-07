Grizzlies’s Pee Wee A team peaking in time for playoffs

Competing against Aspen and West Elk Hockey (Gunnison/Crested Butte) this past weekend, the Glenwood Grizzlies' Pee Wee A (U12) team dominated the competition, going 4-0 over the weekend and raising its game to a new level prior to the start of playoffs.

In the first game of the weekend, Glenwood defeated Aspen by a score of 5-1. The action began Friday evening with the Grizzlies hosting the Aspen Leafs for "Friday Night Under the Lights" at the Glenwood Ice Rink. The Grizzlies were held scoreless in the first period despite out-shooting the Leafs, 18-9. The strong shooting continued in the second period as the Grizzlies scored twice in the period, as Avner Mangeot and Jake Barlow found the back of the net for Glenwood, but Aspen responded with a goal of its own just before the period ended. In the third, Mangeot and Barlow each added one more goal and teammate Ian Cole added his first of the game for a 5-1 final score. The Grizzlies doubled the Leafs in shots on goal, 52-26.

In the second game of the weekend, Glenwood rolled over the West Elk Hockey Wolverines, 5-2.

Saturday's game against the Wolverines was evenly-matched through the first two periods with the Grizzlies' Marek Senn scoring in the first period and West Elk scoring in the second. Glenwood Head Coach Jeremy Joslin made some adjustments prior to the third period that paid off quickly. Jett Weatherred, Kade Winger and Cooper Cunningham all scored their first goals of the weekend to break the 1-1 tie, leading to a 4-1 lead. West Elk was able to close the gap to 4-2, but West Elk's excitement was short-lived as Mangeot scored his third goal of the weekend less than seven seconds later for a 5-2 final score.

Moving on to the third game of the weekend, Glenwood rolled to a 10-1 win over the Wolverines as Mangeot continued his torrid pace, scoring two goals against the struggling Wolverines.

Winger and Cunningham added hat tricks in the win for Glenwood, while Weatherred scored one goal, giving him two total on the weekend. Grizzly defenseman Sam Rosenberg cracked the scoresheet for Glenwood with his first goal of the season, helping the Grizzlies cap off the 10-1 win.

"Our pressure was constant," Joslin said. "West Elk could not rest from the constant barrage of shots [we fired at them]. I was especially impressed by the patience our players took in setting up the high-percentage shot. This was a great win as we prepare for the playoffs."

Wrapping up the weekend, Glenwood again faced off with West Elk, rolling to another win, this time 5-1. Barlow and Cunningham potted two goals each in the game, while Glenwood goalie Hunter Oger traded in his goalie pads for skates and a stick, adding the final goal of the game, which happened to be his first of the season.

With one game remaining in league play, the Grizzlies sit comfortably in third place behind Vail and Steamboat out of the eight-team Continental Divide Youth Hockey League.

The team will travel to Denver for the annual Winterfest Tournament in Arvada during Presidents' Day Weekend.