Grizzly Midget 16U wins Regional Silver Stick qualifier tourney

Competing in the 2017-18 Rocky Mountain Regional Silver Stick tournament in Denver last weekend, the Glenwood Grizzlies' Midget 16U team won the tournament in impressive fashion, going 5-0-1 for 11 points, clinching a spot in the international finals in Canada in January.

During the three-day tournament, Glenwood outscored its opponents by a score of 24-5, including two shutouts in the process.

Kicking off the tournament on Thanksgiving Day, Glenwood rolled to a 4-0 win over BHC Midget Minor A Green as Sean Mooney scored two goals in the first period off of assists from Luke Grimaldi and Hunter Lohse, before Mex Mencimer added a goal in the second period off of assists from Mooney and Ryan Kotz. Jacob Hemard capped off the win with a goal in the third period, while netminder Daelan Renzi stopped all five shots he faced in the win, getting the Grizzlies off to a hot start.

Following the opening-game win, Glenwood battled to a 1-1 tie on Nov. 24 against the Rampage Midget Minor A team as Mooney scored in the first period off of an assist from Kotz before Rampage tied it late in the third despite netminder Hunter Hadsock stopping 11 of 12 shots in the game. That would be the only hiccup in the tournament for the Grizzlies as Glenwood battled back in the third game of the tournament for an 8-2 win over the Mission Arizona Minor A team as Jacob Fowler and Colter Strautman scored first-period goals off of assists from Tysen Trujillo, Mencimer, Kotz and Grimaldi.

Fowler then added to the lead in the second period off of an assist from Grimaldi before Mission got on the board to make it 3-1. Strautman made it 4-1 shortly after off of assists from Mooney and Conner Powell before Robbie Weir made it 5-1 off of assists from Holm and Hemard. Mooney then capped off the second period with a late goal to make it 6-1 after two periods.

Lohse and Kotz capped off the scoring for Glenwood with two quick goals to start the third period, while Renzi stopped six of eight shots in the win, setting up a matchup with the Hyland Hills Minor A team on Saturday.

In the fourth game of the tournament, Glenwood grinded out a 2-1 win over Hyland Hills as Mencimer gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead in the first before Hyland bounced back with a second-period goal to tie it at 1-1. Grimaldi came through in the third period with his first goal of the tournament off of an assist from Mooney to give Glenwood the 2-1 win.

In net, Hadsock was terrific for the Grizzlies, stopping 22 of 23 shots.

After Saturday's tough win over Hyland, Glenwood found itself matched up with the Utah Jr. Grizzlies Midget A team for a berth in the championship game. Against Utah Jr., Glenwood rolled to a 5-0 win as Mooney, Weir, Hemard, Strautman and Fowler all potted goals, while Renzi stopped all 14 shots for the shutout win.

Thanks to the win, Glenwood found itself squaring off with Hyland Hills once again, this time for the tournament championship and a spot in the international finals in Canada. The game wasn't as close as the first matchup as Glenwood romped to a 4-1 win as Trujillo gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead after one period of play thanks to a power play goal, while Kotz and Strautman potted goals in the second period.

Hyland scored quickly in the third period to make it 3-1, but Strautman sealed the 4-1 win with a late third-period goal, sending the Grizzlies to the international finals as Hadsock stopped 15 of 16 shots.

In the tournament, Mooney led the Grizzlies with 10 points in six games, scoring four goals and dishing out six assists, while Kotz finished with six points (two goals, four assists) in the tournament win. Fowler (three goals, two assists), Strautman (five goals) and Grimaldi (one goal, four assists) added five points each. In net, Hadsock stopped 48 of 51 shots in the tournament, going 2-0-1, while Renzi stopped 25 of 27 shots to go 3-0-0.

Aside from the Midget 16U team, the Grizzlies' 18U Midget Major A team competed in the regional tournament as well, but went 2-3-0 on the weekend after entering the tournament riddled with injuries, missing three seniors due to respective ailments.

In the tournament, Glenwood was out-scored 21-11, finishing fourth in the tournament standings with just four points. However, four members of Glenwood's Bantam A 14U players played up quite a few levels in the tournament, helping fill some voids in the Grizzlies' roster.