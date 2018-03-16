Gwood boys, Battle Mountain girls win team titles at Rifle Invitational

Competing at the Rifle Invitational on Friday at Rifle High School, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys track and field team started off the season on a strong note, winning the Rifle Invitational with 142.50 team points, while the Battle Mountain Huskies' girls track and field team claimed the girls team title with 93 points, holding off the Coal Ridge Titans (71 points) and the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls (70) points on the day.

On a cold, snowy day in Rifle, the Glenwood boys dominated the competition, winning by 12.5 points over Eagle Valley (130 points) and Battle Mountain (72.5). The Coal Ridge boys placed fourth with 61 points, while the Roaring Fork boys placed fifth with 51 points. Rifle (10th, 24.5 points), Basalt (11th, 24 points), and Grand Valley (14th, 12 points) rounded out the day for local schools.

In the girl's team competition, Grand Valley placed eighth with 49 points, while Rifle placed ninth with 48.5 points. Basalt (12th, 28 points) and Roaring Fork (19th, 3 points) capped off the day for local schools.

Starting off the day in the girl's pole vault, Rifle's Ashley Manera placed second with a height of 8.06, while Coal Ridge's Phoebe Young placed third with a height of 8.00. Moving on to the girl's 100-meter dash, Grand Valley saw standouts Shaya Chenoweth and Jordyn Pittman place first and third, as Chenoweth recorded a time of 13.61 seconds while Pittman clocked in at 13.73 seconds.

Local athletes swept the top three spots in the girl's 400m dash, as Pittman won the event for Grand Valley with a time of 62.21, while Coal Ridge's Kara Morgan placed second with a time of 63.63. Basalt's Megan Maley placed third with a time of 63.78. In long distance events, Rifle's Sarah Wagler placed third for the Bears in the 3200m event on her home track, clocking in with a time of 11:58.90.

Glenwood swept the top two spots in the 100m hurdles, as Ginny Bergstrom (17.12) and Sequoia Kellogg (17.34) went 1-2 in the event. Bergstrom then went on to win the 300m hurdles with a time of 49.40 seconds.

Coal Ridge's 4×100 relay team of Denise Zuniga, Jaycelyn Krueger, Raeanna Nelson and Erikka Saueressig placed second with a time of 55.97 seconds, while the Glenwood Springs 4×800 relay team of Sophia Vigil, Emily Worline, Elizabeth Barsness and Payton Bonsack placed second with a time of 10:59.64.

Grand Valley's 800 sprint medley team of Ryley Sackett, Alex Mendoza, Chenoweth, and Pittman won the event with a time of 1:59.75.

In field events, Coal Ridge's Taylor Wiescamp placed second in the high jump with a leap of 4-06, while Kellogg won the long jump for Glenwood with a leap of 15-10.75. Teammate Saylor Warren placed third for the Demons with a mark of 15-06.75.

In boy's events, Basalt's Noah Williams won the 100m dash with a time of 11.74 seconds, while Glenwood's AJ Crowley placed third with a time of 12.05 seconds. Glenwood's Gavin Olsen won the 200m dash with a time of 23.2 seconds, while Crowley (23.8) and Williams (24.1) placed second and third, respectively.

Roaring Fork's Ronald Clemente placed second in the 800m dash for the Rams with a time of 2:11.43, while Grand Valley's Laytham Magana placed third for the Cardinals with a time of 2:12.14.

Glenwood's Gavin Harden and Henry Barth went 1-2 in the 1600m run, with times of 4:35.81 and 4:51.91, while Roaring Fork's Justin Thompson went on to win the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.52 seconds. Glenwood's Bryce Risner placed third in the event with a time of 16.55 seconds.

Local athletes again swept the top three spots in the 300m hurdles, as Risner and teammate Wyatt Ewer went 1-2 for Glenwood with times of 42.69 and 43.12 seconds while Coal Ridge's Dylan Allen placed third for the Titans with a time of 45.44 seconds.

Glenwood also won the 4×100 and 4×200 team relays, while Roaring Fork's Jasper Germain claimed the top spot in the high jump with a height of 6-06.

Thompson went on to win the long jump for the Rams with a distance of 21-05.50, while Rifle's Joel Lopez (20-05.25) and Glenwood's Ewer (20-04.50) placed second and third, respectively.

Coal Ridge's Billet Porter won the triple jump for the Titans with a distance of 39-11.50, while Lopez placed second for the Bears with a distance of 39-03.50.

Wrapping up the day, Roaring Fork's Spencer Ochko (128-09) and Coal Ridge's Jacx Power (124-09) placed second and third in the discus throw.