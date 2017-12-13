Gwood swimming sweeps weekend competition

Coming off a third-place finish in the 2016-2017 3A state swim meet, the Glenwood Lady Demons swim and dive team started the 2017-2018 swim season with three straight victories. After a decisive victory in Moffat County a week ago, the Glenwood Springs High School swim and dive team added two more victories to their season by swimming away from the competition in their home opener on Friday night, before then besting the entire league in the annual relay meet on Saturday.

"We have a lot of work to do, but with about 50 girls on the team, we have more depth than in recent years," Glenwood head coach Steve Vanderhoof said. "We will have some great competition within our own team just to make our conference and the state teams. … We also have added diving this year. We currently have five girls diving and are already very competitive, scoring points in both the meets this past weekend."

At the Demon Invite at the Glenwood Community Center in the Glenwood Meadows on Friday evening, Glenwood pulled away for the win in its home meet, scoring 237 points to top Durango (215) and Grand Junction (192). Fruita Monument (188), Aspen (150) and Moffat County (55) rounded out the rest of the competing schools at the Glenwood Rec Center.

In the Demon Invite, freshman Emma Borel got the Demons off to a fast start with a fourth-place finish in the 500 free, while senior Kristen Davis followd up with a third-place finish in the 200 IM and a second-place finish in the 100 breast.

Zoe Lyon continued her strong start to her senior season with a fourth-place showing in the 100 backstroke, while sophomore Sally McDonnell recorded a third-place finish in the 500 free.

Freshman Kylee Smith recorded the lone individual win on the day for the Demons, topping the charts in the 200 FR, while also placing third in the 100 butterfly. Juniors Macy Stinson and Kaitlyn Vanderhoof recorded third-place finishes for the Demons in the 100 free and the 50 free, respectively.

In relay events at the Demon Invite, Lyon, Vanderhoof, Davis and Malia Braden placed third in the 200 medley relay, while Smith, Vanderhoof, Stinson and Kendall Mueller placed second in the 200 free relay.

During the junior varsity competition the same night, Glenwood sophomore Sadie Barth won the 100 individual medley, while junior Whitney Goluba won the 50 fly.

On Saturday, the team traveled to Colorado Mesa for the annual relay meet. The Demons swam against all 10 teams competing in the Western Slope league. This swim meet includes 12 different relays and a diving relay. With the addition of diving to the Demons line up this year, Glenwood was to much for the other teams. In the 13-event meet the Demon girls out-swam their competitors by placing in the top three in seven of the relays and in the top five in all the swimming events.

Glenwood's relay team won the 400 individual medley relay and the 200-yard breaststroke relay, while the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard back relay and the 200-yard fly relay teams all placed second in the respective events.

At the Colorado Mesa relays, Glenwood rolled to the win with a meet-high 681 points, topping Grand Junction (583), Durango (451), Summit (324), Aspen (296), Fruita Monument (286), Gunnison (275), Moffat County (234), Delta (219) and Montrose (210).

Glenwood travels to Montrose on Friday and Saturday for the final competition before the winter break.