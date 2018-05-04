Gwood’s Berkheimer breaks frosh record at WSL meet

Nearly 28 years ago, then-Glenwood Demon freshman Luther Kopf set the school record in the 800-meter run with a 2:06.90. Thanks to a great performance Friday afternoon at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction, Glenwood freshman William Berkheimer broke the long-standing school record, clocking in a time of 2:05.12, placing third in the event to start off the multi-league Western Slope championships in strong fashion for Glenwood.

Aside from Berkheimer, junior Gaven Harden set a new personal record in the 3200m run, finishing 1-2 with teammate Henry Barth, as the Demon boys got off to a strong start on Day 1 as they push for their second consecutive league championship under head coach Blake Risner.

Harden clocked in a time of 9:41.77 to win the 3200m run, while Barth finished second with a time of 9:54.30. In other final events on Day 1 at Stocker Stadium, Glenwood junior Wyatt Ewer won the long jump for Glenwood in 4A, recording a distance of 20-09.75, while senior teammate AJ Crowley placed third in the event with a distance of 20-02.25 feet.

"The race felt pretty good for me," Harden said. "I came out under control pretty well, and then slowly picked up the pace from there."

"I was pretty happy with the start for us," Barth said following the race. "I think if Benny Smith [who dropped out with an injury] would have run in the event with us today, we'd have finished one, two, three."

The Glenwood girls saw just two athletes finish in the top five in a final event, as Sequioa Kellogg placed second in the triple jump for the Demons, recording a distance of 33-08.00, while Kaitlyn Bianco placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 31-03.50.

Recommended Stories For You

Preliminary events in 4A saw the Demons dominate, as Ginny Bergstrom, Kellogg, and Bianco will all race in the 100m hurdles final today, as Bergstrom and Kellogg sit 1-2 after the prelims.

Bryce Risner, Kai Uyehara and Crowley will all race in today's 4A 110m hurdles final, as Risner and Crowley sit in second and third after prelims, while Saylor Warren, Morgan Hollenback, and Kassidi Johnson will all vie for a league championship in the 100m dash for the Demons.

Kuba Bartnik and Clayton Horning qualified for the 4A 100m dash final for Glenwood, as Sophia Vigil, Sedona Kellogg, and Emily Worline, as well as Gavin Olson, Aaron Smith, and Ale Angeles will all compete in the 400m 4A final today for the Demons.

In 3A, Roaring Fork's Justin Thompson got off to a fast start for the Rams on Day 1, winning the triple jump with a distance of 44-03.50, while teammate Jasper Germain placed third in the event with a distance of 42-11.00. Coal Ridge's Billet Porter and Connor Detlefsen placed fourth and fifth in the triple jump for the Titans, recording distances of 42-09.00, and 39-09.00.

Grand Valley's Justin Andrews turned in a second-place performance in the shot put for the Cardinals, throwing a distance of 42-02.25, while Grand Valley's Laytham Magana and Roaring Fork's Ronald Clemente placed third and fourth in the 800m run in 3A, recording times of 2:01.52 and 2:02.07, respectively.

For the 3A girls final events, Coal Ridge's Marin Simons got off to a great start, winning the high jump with a height of 4-11.75, while Basalt's Kaylin Williams placed second with a height of 4-09.75.

Grand Valley saw Shaya Chenoweth (17-05.00) and Ryley Sackett (15-01.50) place first and fifth in the long jump, while Coal Ridge saw Taylor Wiescamp (32-10.25) and Larisa Manriquez (30-11.25) place third and fifth in the 3A WSL shot put.

Rifle's Sarah Wagler continues to impress in distance events, winning the 3A WSL 3200m run with a time of 11:34.98, while Basalt teammates Sierra Bower ( 12:15.32) and Carly Robinson (12:17.50) placed second and third in the 3200m run for the Longhorns.

Coal Ridge's Phoebe Young won the 3A WSL championship in the pole vault for the Titans, clearing the bar at a height of 9-04.00, while Rifle's Emilee Demann (8-10.00) and Ashley Manera (8-04.00) placed second and third in the pole vault.

Rifle and Coal Ridge saw a pair of athletes place in the top five in the men's pole vault, as Riley Ellsworth placed second for the Bears, clearing a height of 11-04.00, while Coal Ridge's Jacx Power (10-10.00) and Hitch Young (10-04.00) placed third and fourth. Rifle's Brian De La Rosa placed fifth with a height of 10-4.00.

The 110m hurdles should be a must-watch final today for local schools, as Rifle's Joel Lopez, Roaring Fork's Thompson, and Coal Ridge's Dylan Allen will all vie for the league championship in the event, as all three sit in the top four after prelims on Friday.

The top six in the girls 100m dash is all valley schools, as Grand Valley's Chenoweth and Jordyn Pittman, Rifle's Delaney Phillips and Halie Holmes, and Coal Ridge's Santana Martinez and Jaycelyn Kreuger will push for a league championship in the loaded event.

Saturday is a jam-packed day for final events at Stocker Stadium. Action starts at 9 a.m. this morning.