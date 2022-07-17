Hoop D’Ville heads back to the courts at Sayre Park

Leo Mirelez, playing for Glenwood Springs' Meliora Basketball team, puts up a layup in the championship game of the Hoop D'Ville 4-on-4 Basketball Tournament at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs on Saturday. Meliora won the game 30-19.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Following a two year absence, the Hoop D’ Ville 4-on-4 basketball tourney returned to the newly renovated courts at Sayre Park in Glenwood on Saturday.

This year’s event was the 21st installment of the popular outdoor tournament and 9 teams were on hand to vie for Sayre Park supremacy and bragging rights.

When all of the late afternoon dust had settled and the asphalt had heated up sufficiently, it was a team of former Glenwood High School standouts named Meliora Basketball who took home the $500 first prize as Hoop D’Ville champions.

A scramble for the ball during the Hoop D’Ville 4-on-4 basketball tournament at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Kevin Ayon, Chano Gonzalez, Leo Mireles, Angel Garcia, Will Narvaez, John Iuele, and Gabe Suarez marched through the entire tournament field undefeated for the day, topping perennial contenders the Hyenas in a hard fought championship game.

The Hyenas, who have claimed more outdoor Hoop D’ Ville titles than any other team in tournament history, were made up of former Glenwood Demons Jim Yellico, Mason Yellico, John Doose, and Jason Rand. Michael Palmer, who prepped at Basalt High School and former Rifle Bear Aaron Jewell rounded out the runner-up contingent who had to battle their way back through the consolation bracket by playing 3 consecutive games in order to reach the title tilt.

A players shoots a layup attempt while he drives to the basket during the Hoop D’Ville 4-4 basketball tournament at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Lunch was provided to all participants by longtime tournament director Mike Picore, and it was Picore’s children (Hayden, Mason, and Austin) who designed this year’s t-shirts which were given to every participating team.

Proceeds from the 2022 Hoop D’Ville will benefit efforts to build a youth baseball batting cage in Glenwood Springs.

Two teams go head to head during the Hoop D’Ville 4-on-4 Basketball Tournament at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A player begins to drive against a defender during the Hoop D’Ville 4-on-4 Basketball Tournament at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent