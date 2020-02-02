Hoops roundup: Demons, Titans score big weekend West Slope League wins

Coal Ridge junior Andrew Herrera looks to score Saturday afternoon in the Titans' home win over Olathe.

Area prep basketball teams fared well in weekend action to keep pace and, in the case of the Glenwood Springs Demons, stay atop the Western Slope League standings.

In boys 4A action Glenwood survived a road trip to Battle Mountain Friday night that saw the visitors down 35-28 at halftime, before regrouping in the second half to claim the 62-57 win.

The Demons carried the momentum into another key league game on the road at Palisade on Saturday, winning 52-39 to improve to 14-3 overall and 6-0 in 4A WSL play.

Again, it was the host team that grabbed the early advantage, as the Bulldogs went up 18-17 at the half. But the Demons answered with a 20-13 third and 15-8 fourth to stay undefeated atop the league standings.

Seniors Patrick Young and John Iuele had 16 and 15 points, respectively to lead the Demons.

Coal Ridge 78, Olathe 38

The Coal Ridge boys improved to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the 3A WSL standings with a 78-38 win Saturday afternoon over the visiting Olathe Pirates.

The Titans jumped to an early 27-4 lead through the first 8 minutes of play, and never looked back. Senior Austin Gerber went 8-for-11, including five 3–pointers to lead Coal Ridge with 21 points. Juniors Moises Contreras and Andrew Herrera chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

In other boys basketball action, the Rifle Bears split the weekend slate, defeating Palisade 56-46 at home Friday before dropping a 41-37 decision on the road at Battle Mountain on Saturday. The Rifle boys stand at 7-9 on the season and 1-5 in 4A WSL play.

GIRLS — Coal Ridge 50, Olathe 27

The Coal Ridge Lady Titans scored a big 3A WSL win at home against Olathe Saturday to improve to 8-6 overall and 3-2 in the league.

Freshman Jackie Camunez was the star of the day, scoring 18 points including three 3-pointers. Junior Taylor Wiescamp added 10

The Glenwood Springs ladies continued their league dominance with a pair of weekend wins to stay undefeated in the 4A WSL at 6-0 and improve to 14-3 on the season.

The Demons won 62-57 at Battle Mountain on Friday night, and downed Palisade 52-37 on Saturday.

Also, Rifle won 41-33 over Battle Mountain Saturday to improve to 5-11 and 4-2 in the league; and, Roaring Fork downed Aspen 58-29 to improve to 9-5 and 3-1 in league.

Game stats for Glenwood, Rifle and Roaring Fork were not reported to MaxPreps.com.

