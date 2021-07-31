Hopes for a large community event as Strawberry Shortcut returns to Glenwood Springs

The Strawberry Shortcut race, usually held during June’s Strawberry Days, is coming back to downtown Glenwood Springs. The 43rd annual race is slated for Aug. 28 after not having a race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Strawberry Shortcut promises to be a race for everyone from hardcore runners to those simply looking to engage in some lively exercise for the day.

The course will now start and finish under the bridge at Seventh Street and Grand Avenue for all events. The event offers races at the 5K, 10K and mile distance. The mile is advertised as a non-timed fun run and walk event that will also serve as a memorial for some of the individuals Glenwood Springs has lost over the past few years.

All of the race courses are approved by the city of Glenwood Springs. The courses will try to stay off of roads as much as possible and utilize paved trails and sidewalks.

For the 5K distance, the course will take participants out on Seventh Street until they are guided to the Rio Grande bike path which they will stay on until they are directed over the bridge behind Glenwood High School to Midland Avenue on the other side of the river. Participants will run past Veltus Park, across the 8th avenue bridge and then finish back under the bridge on 7th.

The 10K distance will feature some of the 5K course but will also take participants on a loop towards Glenwood Meadows. The Mile race will take place mostly on 7th Street as participants run to the bridge connecting to Two Rivers Park and then back.

The 10K race will kick off the event starting at 7 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m. and then the Mile run starting at 9:30 a.m. The event will conclude with awards under the Grand Avenue bridge at 10 a.m.

There will be cash prizes awarded to the top three finishers of each race starting at $200 for first place and then decreasing for second, and third for each top finisher of each gender. There will also be age group awards awarded to the top finisher in each age bracket.

Mike Kishimoto, who is one of the main race organizers, is hoping to make the Strawberry Shortcut a community event once again. One way Kishimoto said he hopes to accomplish this is by bringing live music to the event as well as a beer garden.

Special Olympic Colorado poses at the finish line of the Strawberry Shortcut

Provided

“This race used to have 500 people at it. We are trying to get back to that. We want to truly make the race a community event where people can come hang out and talk with their neighbors.” Kishimoto said.

The event costs $40 a person to register for the 5K or 10K, and $25 a person for the Mile run. There are also a series of value packs offered for families and individuals who may be in multiple races. The “Monster Pack” which includes entry to all three races costs $90 and the Family 4 Pack costs $80. The Family 4 Pack ensures four individuals entry to four different events.

All the proceeds of the event will go to Special Olympics Colorado. Kishimoto has been working closely with Special Olympics Colorado for the last few years and hopes to make Glenwood Springs a host of the Special Olympics regional track meet in the coming years.

“I am really working hard to make the Special Olympics a big deal in our valley and the race helps with that,” said Kishimoto.