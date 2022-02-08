Host Glenwood Springs runner-up at 4A conference wrestling championships; Meraz wins at 132 pounds

Glenwood Springs sophomore Leobardo Meraz in action earlier this season against Rifle senior Hunter Bercher at a multi-team meet in Rifle on Jan. 22, 2022.

Glenwood Springs High School played host to the 4A Western Slope League regional wrestling championships Feb. 5, where the Demons took second to Palisade and Rifle tied for fourth.

Final team standings put the Bulldogs on top with 172 points to Glenwood Springs’ 107, followed by Steamboat Springs with 92.5, Rifle and Battle Mountain with 71 points each, Eagle Valley with 49 and Summit with 37.

Undefeated Glenwood Springs sophomore Leobardo Meraz (12-0) won the 132-pound classification by virtue of a 4-3 decision over Judah Guajardo of Palisade. Meraz won his semifinal match over Summit’s Luca Rizzo by fall in 4 minutes, 38 seconds.

Second place finishes went to Lee Higgins of Rifle at 106 pounds; Kenai Kellogg of Glenwood at 113 pounds; Isaac Lepe of Glenwood at 126 pounds; Ray Rosenmerkel of Glenwood at 138 pounds; Levi Miller of Rifle at 160 pounds; Kodiak Kellogg of Glenwood at 182 pounds; and Nicholas McMaster-Ihrig of Glenwood at 220 pounds.

And, taking third in their respective classes were: (106) Matthew Kelly, Glenwood Springs; (120) Jordan Irwin, Rifle; (126) Kellen Johnson, Rifle; (138) Parker Miller, Rifle; (152) Dakotah Aguirre, Glenwood Springs; (170) Marcus Washington, Rifle; (182) Elijahua Davison, Rifle; (195) Cameron Small, Glenwood Springs.

Glenwood Springs and Rifle qualifiers will be at the 4A State Championships Feb. 17-19 at Ball Arena in Denver.

In 3A wrestling action this past week involving area teams, it was Grand Valley 60-18 over Olathe and Rifle 48-30 over Basalt on Feb. 3; Olathe in a close match over Basalt, 30-26, on Feb. 4; and, at the Meeker Duals on Feb. 5, Coal Ridge took third and Basalt fourth in Pool A, and Grand Valley took second in Pool B;

Coal Ridge, Grand Valley and Basalt will be at the 3A Regional Championship in Pagosa Springs on Saturday, with final qualifying for the State Championships on the line.

Weekend basketball scores

Recapping this past weekend’s action in high school basketball, for the boys: Grand Valley 60, Roaring Fork 35; Gunnison 62, Coal Ridge 48; Steamboat Springs 76, Rifle 31; Delta 61, Basalt 46; North Fork 55, Roaring Fork 44; Grand Junction 62, Rifle 46.

And, for the girls: Coal Ridge 61, Gunnison 23; Steamboat Springs 41, Rifle 32; Grand Valley 56, Roaring Fork 13; Delta 43, Basalt 21; North Fork 47, Roaring Fork 31; Rifle 36, Grand Junction 24.

